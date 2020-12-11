Low take-up by children sees nasal flu vaccine extended to teenagers

The free nasal flu vaccine is to be extended to teenagers after low take-up among the target group of younger children left the Health Service Executive with large amounts of unused stock.

With uptake rates at 25 per cent among children aged two to 12, the vaccine is now to be made available to all children up to the age of 17.

About 600,000 doses of live vaccine were ordered for children aged two to 12 under the new programme, announced by former minister for health Simon Harris last May.

Only 125,000 of these doses have been administered since October, but the HSE has pointed out there may be a time lag between the time GPs administer the vaccine and a claim being submitted.

About 450,000 doses have been distributed but unused doses will start expiring in January if not administered by then.

Former IMO president Dr Ray Walley, who had campaigned for the introduction of the vaccine last year, had called for the vaccine to be extended to all children.

On Thursday, the HSE said it achieving high coverage for a new vaccine was always challenging in the first year.

Most children’s vaccines are administered through a schools programme but this was not seen as feasible this year because of the disruptions caused by Covid-19 to the education system.

Dr Walley told The Irish Times that GPs were “shocked” last month at the lack of demand for the new vaccine, which he described as a “no-brainer” due to its proven efficacy and safety in other countries.

“It is safe and effective, it’s been in use internationally for almost 20 years and it’s easy to take, with no needle involved. The vaccine protects children, and it protects others who might be at risk if children passed on a flu infection.”

There have been 41 deaths of children due to flu in the past decade in Ireland, and almost 5,000 hospitalisations.

While flu has yet to circulate in the community this winter, it is likely to cause major disruption when it does.

Anyone showing flu-like symptoms such as cough or fever - which are also Covid-19 symptoms - is required to quarantine pending a test, along with their contacts.