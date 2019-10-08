Government to review Civil Service workforce and office needs

Industry Correspondent

The Government is to carry out a review into the future workforce and office requirements of the Civil Service.

Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe said the planned exercise would “consider the location of support offices and services to ensure consistency” with the goals of Ireland 2040, the Government’s long-term national development plan, and balanced regional development.

Mr Donohoe said the review would be completed next year.

The Minister said staff numbers in the broader public service had increased by more than 42,000 since 2014 and now stood at 335,594. He said the numbers employed in the Civil Service had also expanded over the period concerned.

Mr Donohoe said “demographic changes and the next wave of technological change will place new demands on key offices and departments”.

“The Civil Service of the future will be different in terms of its skills mix, use of technology and geographical footprint. We are therefore developing a longer term vision and strategy for the Civil Service,” he said.

The trade union Fórsa, which represents about 80,000 staff across the civil and public service, said it would expect to be briefed by the Government on its plan and examine the initiative further at that stage.