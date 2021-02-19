Emer Feely, wife of Tony Holohan, dies after long illness

The death has occurred of Emer Feely, the wife of the State’s chief medical officer Tony Holohan, after a long illness.

Dr Feely, a specialist in public health medicine and a medical graduate of UCD, had been battling a terminal form of blood cancer, multiple myeloma, since 2012.

Dr Holohan took time out from his work duties last summer to helping with the care of his wife after she entered palliative care in early July.

He said at the time that he wanted to give his “energy, attention and all of my time” to his wife and to their two teenage children, Clodagh and Ronan. He returned to the role in October.

Dr Feely’s death notice said that she died peacefully on Friday at Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross, Dublin in the company of her husband and children. “Emer will be forever remembered by the Holohan and Feely families and her wide circle of dear friends,” the notice states.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that his thoughts and prayers were with Dr Holohan and children following the sad passing of his wife.

“Dr Emer Holohan made a significant contribution to the health service, including her work on the health strategy when I was minister for health,” he said.

“Tony and his entire family have given so much to this country since the start of the pandemic. At this time, I would ask for as much space and privacy to be given to them as possible.”

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald tweeted: “Deepest condolences to Dr Tony Holohan on the death of his wife Emer. Our thoughts are with him and his children Clodagh and Ronan.”

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan at a Covid-19 media briefing at the Department of Health. File photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Dr Holohan has been the public face of the State’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic in his role as chairman of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The State’s deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn has been deputising for Dr Holohan at Nphet’s media briefings this week as he attended to the care of his wife.

Dr Glynn took over as acting chief medical officer in Dr Holohan’s absence last year.

Dr Holohan has helped steer the public through the worst health crisis in a century, a pandemic that has cost the lives of more than 4,000 people, infected more than 210,00 people and locked down the State three times with public health restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

His decision to step back from his critical role last summer to care for his wife and children led to outpouring of praise and sympathy for his public service during the global pandemic.

Tributes flooded in from Government ministers and political leaders for the man who has become a household name in the country for fronting the daily press briefings on live television.

He announced the decision to step back temporarily from his role last summer in a personal statement at the end of a Thursday evening Nphet briefing at the Department of Health in July .

“As a husband and father and as a public health doctor, I am conscious we have been through tough times in recent months and many families have been affected by the course of Covid-19 suffering pain and the loss of loved ones,” he said at the time.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support, understanding and respect for my family’s privacy and would wish that to continue.”