Man (50s) injured during ‘serious assault’ in north Dublin

A man in his 50s has been injured during a “serious assault” in north Dublin on Thursday afternoon.

A statement from the gardaí said they are currently at the scene of the assault, which took place at about 1pm in Baldoyle, Dublin 13.

The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. It is understood that he was stabbed during the incident.

A male, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Clontarf Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is preserved pending a technical examination and investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokesman said.