Cannabis worth €560,000 seized in Blanchardstown

Gardaí have seized cannabis worth an estimated €560,000 as part of an organised crime operation in Blanchardstown in Dublin.

A vehicle was stopped on Mill Road on Wednesday evening and discovered a quantity of herbal cannabis. Three people were arrested on foot of the haul - men aged 42 and 39 and a 46-year-old woman.

The three are being detained at Garda stations in Blanchardstown, Finglas and Lucan under the provisions of the Drug Trafficking act.

The operation, which took place at 7.30pm, was carried out by members of the Garda’s national drugs and organised crime unit, and its special crime taskforce.

Following the initial discovery of cannabis in the vehicle, several follow-up searches were carried out by gardaí at connected premises in the Blanchardstown area. A second seizure of a significantly larger amount of cannabis was made at a premises at Fortlawn Drive, Blanchardstown.

The drugs will be further analysed to determine the exact quantity and value.