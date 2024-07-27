What quick-cropping fruit and vegetables can I plant in the coming weeks?

Bad weather has messed up my plans to fill my new allotment with fruit and vegetables this summer. Are there any quick-cropping varieties that I can plant over the coming weeks? Áine F, Dublin

Congratulations on your new allotment. Nothing beats the thrill of nurturing your own productive patch of land and enjoying the rich diversity of wildlife that you share it with as well as the bounty it produces. Be consoled also that you’re not alone in having your best-laid gardening plans disrupted by the prolonged run of poor weather. According to a recent report by Met Éireann, 2023 was the wettest year on record in Ireland, while this year’s dull, wet spring (the sixth-wettest on record) wasn’t much better, leaving the ground badly waterlogged and unworkable in many parts of the country. Thankfully conditions have improved since then and the present combination of sunshine and showers is pretty good for plant growth.

But you’re right in thinking that the main planting season has passed. Most kitchen garden crops should be in the ground by early June at the latest if they’re to be properly productive. That said, there are still some fast-growing, productive species that can either be sown as seed or transplanted as young baby plants this month. Examples include beetroot (try the variety known as ‘Pablo’ for delicious baby beet); mini turnips, lettuce, kohlrabi, radishes and scallions, all of which are well worth either sowing or transplanting as young module-raised plants. So are Swiss chard and oriental leaves such as mizuna, mustard, rocket and pak choi. Other food crops suitable for transplanting as young container-grown transplants include Florence fennel, winter cabbage, kale, calabrese and Chinese cabbage. Just make sure to prepare the ground well before planting and to mulch any bare ground where possible to prevent fresh weed germination becoming a problem.

You might also consider sowing green manure into any temporarily unused areas as a way of suppressing weed growth, nourishing soil health and supporting fertility for any future crops. Examples of green manure crops that can be sown at this time of year include crimson and red clover; mustard; phacelia; trefoil; winter tares; and buckwheat (suppliers include fruithillfarm.com, mrmiddleton.com and quickcrop.ie). It’s also worthwhile taking the time to make a planting plan for your allotment. This could include some perennial varieties of fruit, herbs and vegetables along with some cut flowers (many of these can be planted this autumn). Just make sure to allow for a crop rotation schedule to reduce the risk of a build-up of pests and diseases.