Nine new things we’ve learned: Blistering opening statements from Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly

Ryan Tubridy has disputed "seven material untruths" arising from the RTÉ payment scandal in his opening statement to the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee.

A dossier of documents and two blistering opening statements from Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly have dropped in advance of key committee hearings on the presenter’s pay controversy. Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly have been answering questions this morning at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). What have we learned?

1. The gap between RTÉ and Ryan Tubridy is now a chasm

The presenter took aim at RTÉ in his first statement of this saga, some three weeks ago now, effectively blaming it for errors in presenting his earnings. Since then, Tubridy has largely kept his counsel, but he and agent Noel Kelly have unleashed a broadside against RTÉ. In his opening statement, Tubridy charged RTÉ with creating a “fog of confusion over what I was paid and when I was paid, what I knew, and when I knew”.

“Full transparency and disclosure on RTÉ's part would have avoided this,” he says, going on to outline seven “material untruths”, running from the claim he didn’t take a pay cut in 2020, or that it had any bearing on his decision to retire from The Late Late Show – he says he did not hear of the Grant Thornton review into his pay until May, two months after he informed management he was stepping down from the show.

READ MORE

Yesterday, new RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst issued a lukewarm response to the idea of Tubridy returning to the broadcaster: “We’ll have to see how events this week go.”

Today, Tubridy rounded on the broadcaster, criticising its actions and the fallout which followed on multiple occasions – not least outlining his particular upset and disappointment “about the decision and framing of the RTÉ statement of 22nd June which inextricably linked my name to this whole fiasco”. He now says he has become “the face of a national scandal; accused of being complicit, deceitful and dishonest”, with the RTÉ statement “very unhelpful in this regard”. “The full TRUTH” was concealed, he said, in what “has been my darkest hour both professionally and personally”.

It seems there are thin, if any, grounds for a reconciliation at this point.

[ Watch live: Ryan Tubridy says ‘I have become the face of a national scandal’ ]

2. Tubridy on the attack over underwriting

A key part of this whole controversy has been the RTÉ contention that only Dee Forbes, the former director general, knew the full extent of the deal between Renault, RTÉ and Tubridy which saw his earnings underwritten by the broadcaster. Within that, RTÉ has said the proposal that RTÉ backstop the €75,000 fee agreed for personal appearances with Renault was agreed by Forbes on a zoom call in May 2020. Before that, RTÉ executives past and present – including former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe have said the underwriting proposal was resisted by the station.

However, an email from O’Keeffe disclosed by Tubridy’s team, copying in Forbes and director of content Jim Jennings, outlines that RTÉ are willing to “provide you with a side letter to underwrite this fee for the duration of the contract”. Kelly draws extra attention to this in his opening statement, calling it “perhaps the most shocking revelation”, and stating the idea there was strong pushback against the underwriting is “incorrect”. He also says he wrote to RTÉ highlighting this four days before their last media committee appearance.

RTÉ has released a statement doubling down on its position and saying the email from O’Keeffe wasn’t a binding commitment. It’s likely there will be calls for further clarity from O’Keeffe, and from Acting Deputy DG Adrian Lynch, who has consistently pointed to the verbal agreement on the Zoom call as the key point when it comes to underwriting the deal. RTÉ will also doubtless be asked why it did not release this email as part of two document dumps it has passed to committees so far.

[ I was a writer on Toy Show the Musical. It has been a weird time ]

3. Tubridy and Kelly accuse RTÉ of getting its sums wrong

In a detailed statement, Kelly said that the broadcaster has under-declared payments made to Tubridy for 2017, 2018 and 2019 when it published figures for these years in January 2021. “This issue has caused a lot of distress. It’s entirely a mess of RTÉ's own making,” he told the committee. He says that when RTÉ published the figures it contradicted previous correspondence with Tubridy and Kelly and “made false or incorrect declarations about these same figures”.

This relates to a bonus Tubridy was due at the end of his 2015 contract, of €120,000. Kelly says it was agreed he was not going to raise an invoice for the payment, and claims that RTÉ then proposed to lower payments already made to the presenter in 2017, 2018 and 2019. “We argued against that,” he says, claiming RTÉ accepted their points. “For some reason however, it looks like their confused thinking returned and they published the wrong figures in January 2021 effectively causing huge reputation (sic) damage to Ryan in the process.”

[ Fintan O’Toole: RTÉ bureaucrats fantasised they could turn themselves into Broadway impresarios ]

Tubridy says that because of how RTÉ reported that decision, a narrative has emerged that “not only did I take this payment but that somehow I contrived to hide it”.

“I actually waived my entitlement to this payment, and I didn’t receive one cent of it. I hid nothing. I had nothing to hide.”

Kelly goes on to argue that RTÉ's original figures for 2020 and 2021, published in February of this year, are correct, only for the broadcaster to overstate the figures it paid Tubridy in these years, understate them for 2022, in a revision to his payments published last month.

It is a tangled and complicated web, seemingly compounded by the different views of the appropriate accounting treatment of €75,000 payments made to Tubridy by RTÉ as part of the underwriting agreement.

Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly at PAC Tuesday, July 11th

4. Invoicing conflict

Another key point of controversy has been the labelling of invoices paid by RTÉ from its barter account, and destined for Tubridy through Kelly as “consultancy fees”. Kelly is again on the attack here, outlining that for the first payment, Tubridy’s team were told to invoice Renault. He claimed that he was issued with “new instructions”, including an email chain involving former commercial director Geraldine O’Leary that a barter company, Astus, be invoiced and that no individual’s name be put on the invoice.

He goes on to claim that he and Tubridy had no reason to think Astus was linked to RTÉ or was acting on its behalf, or that it might be making the payments on behalf of the broadcaster, or that they were linked to RTÉ underwriting the Renault contract.

“RTÉ never said that to us. Astus never said that to us. Renault never said that to us,” he told the committee – which will doubtless press him as to why he or Tubridy didn’t raise queries about the sudden and dramatic change in payment arrangements.

“At the time we had no reason to suspect that RTÉ might be trying to hide payments to Ryan. I am still shocked that was their intention,” Mr Kelly said.

5. RTÉ prompted ‘consultancy fees’ label

A key moment in those exchanges came, however, when Kelly told Sinn Féin’s John Brady that it was Geraldine O’Leary, the former RTÉ head of commercial, who said the invoices should be made out as “consultancy fees” - which they weren’t. O’Leary has previously said she could not remember who first suggested this, but that it may well have been a conversation “with me and the Director General”.

6. ‘Sullied’ reputation

Both Tubridy and Kelly have expounded on the impact the crisis has had on them with the presenter emphasising that his name has been “sullied”. He said that he is “not looking for sympathy or a violin”, while Kelly said there has been “such horrendous, horrendous reporting” on the topic. Kelly also emphasised that they sought to have changes made to RTÉ's statement of the 22nd of June, which were not made - everything the two men are arguing frames them as being on the receiving end of events, which is the thrust of their statements this morning as well.

7. Separate arrangements

Tubridy and Kelly have been emphatic that there was no relationship between the commercial deal with Renault and the diminishing fees being paid to Tubridy by RTÉ. Kelly, who has been very much to the fore today in defending and characterising the negotiations with RTÉ, was adamant that the deal with Renault was not to offset a cut in Tubridy’s fee.

Tubridy’s defence is essentially that the arrangements move in parallel, but were distinct. That has been questioned intently by deputies. Tubridy conceded to Waterford Green TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh that he “understand(s) the room for perception issues”.

8. Acting on instruction

Time and again, Kelly has defended himself and Tubridy regarding the unusual invoicing arrangements saying they were acting on instruction from RTÉ at all times, especially when asked why he didn’t raise queries about being given what he says were instructions to leave names off invoices and to pay an unknown company.

9. Leaving the Late Late

Almost every deputy has tested the idea that the impending controversy had nothing to do with Tubridy’s decision to step down from the station’s most iconic show. Tubridy says he will keep asserting this “until the last dog barks”, with both saying they only learned of the investigation in May, months after Tubridy decided to step down and weeks after he publicly announced it.