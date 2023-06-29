RTÉ crisis: Broadcaster due before PAC on Ryan Tubridy pay as chair concedes ‘shocking’ governance failings

As the RTÉ controversy continues over Ryan Tubridy’s pay, RTÉ board members and executives are due back in the Oireachtas at 1.30pm today for another committee meeting, this time PAC (Public Accounts Committee).

Yesterday a four-hour meeting of the arts committee heard RTÉ chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh acknowledge “shocking” governance failings in the national broadcaster as it faces into a deepening conflict with star presenter Ryan Tubridy over hidden payments in a deal with Renault.

If you missed it Jack Horgan-Jones has nine things we learned from the first day of RTÉ explanations at Oireachtas committee.

For a different take on yesterday’s proceedings Miriam Lord writes: Where is Dee Forbes? Under the bus, was the general consensus in the committee room. Read her piece here.

Conor Gallagher writes it is ‘very hard to see how a criminal case could be made’

In his analysis Arthur Beesley says the hearing showed profound challenge facing RTÉ over the pay crisis.

Colm Keena says RTÉ witnesses endured a pointed but mostly respectful questioning at the Oireachtas committee.

And one of our most read pieces is Fintan O’Toole’s piece from Tuesday: Ryan Tubridy chose silence instead of speaking out. An extended silence should follow.

Call for role of Noel Kelly in Tubridy negotiations to be explained

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley, chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), said the role of agent Noel Kelly in the negotiations for the Ryan Tubridy pay deal with RTÉ needed to be explained.

It appeared that an outside agent was calling the shots, Mr Stanley told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland. “He had way more influence than he should have.”

Mr Stanley also told Newstalk Breakfast that today’s PAC meeting would be hoping for “more credible” answers than had been given at Wednesday’s media committee meeting with representatives of RTÉ.

The replies on Wednesday appeared to suggest that “all these senior people operate in silos even though they all belong to the one company, housed on the one campus. Listening to them you would think they lived in different countries,” he told Morning Ireland.

Governance at RTÉ seemed to be “bizarre” particularly in relation to responsibility, accountability, financial systems and practices with “absolutely bizarre and costly methods” of doing transactions and making payments, he said.

“There’s an awful lot of information you have to be dug into and to be uncovered in relation to all of this.” It was not credible that all of the responsibility for this “lay at the feet” of former director general Dee Forbes, Mr Stanley said.

There were nine members of the board of the authority, how could all of them have remained “in the dark” and not question the “unusual transactions”, he said. Mr Stanley added that further investigation was also required into the role of “NK Communications and Noel Kelly”.

“One of the things that came out of the Grant Thornton report was the actual power of Noel Kelly, the fact that in the final stages, in fact, at the final hurdle in the negotiations, he sent across the draft letter for the seniors in RTÉ to sign it.

“You have an outside agent actually calling the shots, having influence way beyond the way it should work. “But I think the big question as well that has to be answered is, why in the name of God, did anybody feel that Ryan Tubridy would walk as he was getting €495,000,” Mr Stanley said.

“Where exactly would he have walked to? Who was going to pay him more than that on the island of Ireland? So you could say he might have went to England? That perhaps is the case. But are there stations in England that scarce of people that they would poach from Ireland? I think it’s ridiculous the whole scenario that is being presented,” Mr Stanley said.

The senior RTÉ people coming before the PAC today had been in situ during the period of the negotiations for the Tubridy deal. “I think they will have answers. They have had the opportunity to get the answers to this over the last week, if they don’t have it at their fingertips it’s not credible.”

PAC chairman Brian Stanley has just been on Morning Ireland. “We hope to get more than yesterday. The explanations were bizarre. We need better than the non-explanation yesterday,” he said.

There is a lot of information to be uncovered. He says the notion that RTÉ operates in silos is not credible and it is not credible either to lay everything at the feet of Dee Forbes.

It is “off the wall” that she was only one who knew about these transitions.

Mr Stanley says the members need to hear more about the involvement of Ryan Tubridy’s Noel Kelly in all of this. He may represent as many as 20 people within the organisation.

“One of the things that came from Grant Thornton is the power of Noel Kelly. Why in the name of God did anybody feel that he (Ryan Tubridy) would walk as he was getting €495,000 without a top-up of €75,000?

“Who on the island of Ireland is going to pay him more than this? I think it is a ridiculous scenario the way it was presented.”

Mr Stanley also said it was “bizarre” that the RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh did not inform the Minister for Culture Catherine Martin at a previous meeting that the board of RTÉ had asked for her resignation.

It is day seven of the RTÉ saga. A week is a long time in politics, as the old saying goes, but it is an aeon in the career of Ryan Tubridy who hitherto had an unblemished career as Ireland’s best-paid broadcaster. Now his future in RTÉ is in real doubt.

The Committee of Public Accounts (PAC) will meet at 1.30pm in Committee Room 3 of Leinster House to examine matters relating to recent revelations regarding the transparency of RTÉ.

The meeting with current and former representatives of RTÉ and officials from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media led by the Secretary General, Ms Katherine Licken, will examine commercial arrangements entered into by RTÉ and its presenters, including those underwritten by RTÉ, which have impacted on and relate to the expenditure of public monies.

PAC chairman Brian Stanley issued a statement last night explaining that RTÉ would not normally come under its remit as it is not audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General, the Committee sought and received an extension of its Orders of Reference to facilitate its examination of these matters.

“This examination will include the corporate governance arrangements at RTÉ in the context of the significant public funds it receives on an annual basis and commercial arrangements entered into by RTÉ which have impacted on, and relate to, the expenditure of public monies,” he said.

“These matters for discussion and examination have arisen in the context of recent and ongoing revelations regarding RTÉ's payments to presenters.”