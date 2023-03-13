Oscars 2023: Irish stars shimmer and shine on the Academy Awards’ champagne carpet

Gold, embellishment and bright colour dominated when it came to dresses on the Oscars red – or should that be champagne? – carpet on Sunday night for the 95th Academy Awards, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. With the significant number of domestic nominations, it would always be an Irish affair. Nominees included Kerry Condon, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, as well as cast and crew from the films An Cailín Ciúin and An Irish Goodbye. And the Irish stars brought the golden touch to Tinseltown’s biggest night, with Condon opting for a golden-yellow one-shouldered gown from Versace.

Also getting the gold memo were the cast and crew of An Cailín Ciúin, with Carrie Crowley wearing a gold-and-black silk dress, by the Irish designer Deborah Veale, featuring an intricate bronze gold lamé front with filigree lace and a frill collar. Crowley’s co-star Kate Nic Chonaonaigh shimmered in a gown from Designer Room in Dublin, topped off with jewellery by the Irish designer Bláithín Ennis. The film’s producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoí opted for vintage gold silk georgette one-shoulder dress made by the Los Angeles-based Irish designer Caterina Coyne. Catherine Clinch, who plays Cait in the film, and was one of the youngest attendees, opted for a puff-sleeve powder-blue dress, also by Coyne.

Oscars 2023: Colm Bairead and Cleona Ni Chrualaoi. Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Oscars 2023: Paul Mescal. Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty

Oscars 2023: Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan. Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Eschewing a traditional black tux, Paul Mescal selected a suit by Gucci, which had a retro feel with its combination of dinner jacket and wide-leg trousers. Mescal accessorised with a rosette – which was the embellishment du jour, popping up on Nicole Kidman and Halle Berry’s gowns too. Barry Keoghan’s suit also got an adornment in the shape of a button upgrade on his distinctive lilac two-piece from Louis Vuitton.

Oscars 2023: Cate Blanchett. Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty

There was no shortage of colour when it came to dresses, which appeared in a rainbow of hues – most notably yellow, red and orange, as witnessed on Condon, Salma Hayek, Melissa McCarthy and Sandra Oh. Purple, the unsung shade of spring, was the hue of choice for Angela Bassett, which was very apt, given its regal conations and Bassett’s role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Cate Blanchett chose a velvet custom Louis Vuitton gown that teamed a teal top with a black fishtail skirt.

Oscars 2023: Kerry Condon. Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty

Oscars 2023: Nicole Kidman. Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Oscars 2023: Michelle Williams. Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty

Oscars 2023: Jessie Buckley. Photograph: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage via Getty

Oscars 2023: Angela Bassett. Photograph: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage via Getty

On the other end of the colour scale was the monochrome contingent. Emily Blunt, Halle Berry, Rooney Mara, Michelle Williams and Michelle Yeoh stood out from a sea of shocking shades in white gowns, while Jennifer Connelly, Nicole Kidman and Jessie Buckley chose far-from-boring black dresses that came with a hint of embellishment. Lady Gaga wore a Versace black gown plucked straight off the catwalk. The Italian fashion house showed its autumn-winter collection only last week.

Oscars 2023: Jennifer Connelly. Photograph: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage via Getty

Oscars 2023: Emily Blunt. Photograph: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage via Getty

Metallic and shimmering gowns were one of the key trends of the evening. Jamie Lee Curtis, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Hudson and Jessica Chastain opted for slinky, sparkly numbers. Remaining unwaveringly loyal to Louis Vuitton, Ana de Armas picked the French fashion house’s embellished gown with frilled trim.

Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis. Photograph: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage via Getty

Oscars 2023: Sigourney Weaver. Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty

Oscars 2023: Kate Hudson. Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty

In contrast to the sleek silhouettes, and bringing big-dress energy, were Allison Williams, Elizabeth Banks, and Tems, in gowns crafted with mounds of fabric and elaborate trains.

Oscars 2023: Allison Williams. Photograph: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Oscars 2023: Elizabeth Banks. Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Oscars 2023: Cara Delevingne. Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Oscars 2023: Ana de Armas. Photograph: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Typically a night of restrained glamour, this Oscars this year featured dramatic cleavage, thighs and tummy baring from the get-go. Ariana DeBose and Eva Longoria wore plunging embellished dresses by Versace and Zuhair Murad. Cara Delevingne plumped for a high-thigh slit red one-shoulder gown by Elie Saab Couture, as did Halle Berry in a white Tamara Ralph dress. Rihanna, who was performing, encased her bump in a sheer leather gown with thigh cutouts by Alaïa.

Oscars 2023: Ariana DeBose. Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty

Oscars 2023: Eva Longoria. Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Oscars 2023: Florence Pugh. Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty

Oscars 2023: Rihanna. Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty

There has been a distinct shake-up of the staid, predictable parade of Oscars fashion for a couple of years, with rising Hollywood stars revitalising the red carpet and ripping up the rule book. Enter Florence Pugh in a dramatic off-the-shoulder top and skort (skirt meets shorts) from Valentino Couture.

Oscars 2023: Winnie Harlow. Photograph: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Big brand names had pre-owned competition, with celebrities opting for this old thing rather than fresh from the runway. Early to the carpet was Vanessa Hudgens in a vintage tea-length monochrome dress by Chanel and the model Winnie Harlow in an Armani Privé couture gown from 2005.