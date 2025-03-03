Oscars 2025: Was Adrien Brody’s speech the longest ever, was Conan O’Brien funny and eight other key questions

1. So, did Gascóngate matter in the end?

A little. When the revelations about offensive tweets by Karla Sofía Gascón, star of Emilia Pérez, landed, that film was strong favourite in only three of its 13 categories: best supporting actress, best original song and best international film. Zoë Saldaña didn’t even stumble in the first of those. El Mal staggered past deeply underwhelming competition in song. The French-produced film did manage to squander a massive early lead with bookies to lose best international. That was, however, as much to do with the popular rise of I’m Still Here as the ill feeling around Emilia Pérez. Now you mention it ...

2. Why can’t France win best international picture?

Emilia Pérez’s once-unthinkable defeat in that category (formerly foreign language film) maintains one of the great losing streaks in Oscar history. Few countries outside the US have contributed more to cinema than France. Yet that nation has now not won for a scarcely believable 32 years. The last film to triumph was the largely forgotten Indochine in 1993. Amélie lost in an upset to No Man’s Land from Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2002. Palme d’Or winner The Class also suffered surprise defeat in 2008. Last year the French didn’t even select the Palme d’Or champ, Anatomy of a Fall. C’est ridicule.

Zoë Saldaña, who won Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

3. Who got left off the in memoriam tribute?

It wouldn’t be Oscar Stephen’s Day if we weren’t discussing the snubbed dead. The most shocking omission was surely Alain Delon. True, he was French, but the Academy honours overseas stars and he was among the greatest of his era. One could argue that Michelle Trachtenberg, who died tragically young just a few days ago, was more of a TV performer. But what about Tony Todd, star of the Candyman flicks, Olivia Hussey, female lead of Franco Zeffirelli’s Romeo and Juliet, and Mitzi Gaynor, forever kissing Rossano Brazzi on the cover of the soundtrack album for South Pacific?

4. What provided further evidence that Oscar doesn’t care about the ‘narrative’?

Wasn’t Demi Moore supposed to get a “career Oscar” for The Substance? Well, just look at this history of upsets. Olivia Colman beats legend Glenn Close in 2019. Mark Rylance beats legend Sylvester Stallone in 2016. Juliette Binoche beats legend Lauren Bacall in 1997. Richard Dreyfuss beats legend Richard Burton in 1978. Anthony Hopkins beats the recently deceased Chadwick Boseman in 2021. The myth that the “overdue” actor – or the one with the poignant narrative – always wins is just that: a myth. More often than not, the voters will, reasonably enough, go with the stronger film. That’s what just happened. On which topic ...

READ MORE

[ Oscars 2025 red carpet: Ariana Grande sets the standard while Timothée Chalamet stood out in ‘Kerrygold’ yellowOpens in new window ]

5. Did The Substance just happen in real life?

Coralie Fargeat’s satirical horror stars Demi Moore as a veteran star who sees younger women getting the gigs she once cornered. Eventually she happens upon a, well, substance that allows her to generate a youthful alter ego who becomes too much of an enormous success. The film’s last horrible shot ­– no spoilers – happens on the pavement outside the venue where the Oscars take place. You would be a person of little imagination not to think of this as Mikey Madison (born 1999) beat out Moore (born earlier than that). But I suspect Demi will only profit from her success this season.

6. What were Conan O’Brien’s best gags?

“Karla, if you are going to tweet about the Oscars,” O’Brien said to the author of the year’s most scandalous tweets. “Remember my name is Jimmy Kimmel.” He had a go at the nominated films. “If you haven’t seen Conclave, its logline is: A movie about the Catholic Church, but don’t worry.” And the studios. “Netflix leads all studios with an impressive 18 ... price increases.” The Oscars themselves. “I want you to know, we did not use AI to make this show. No A.I. We would never do that. We use child labour.” Have him back.

Conan O'Brien hosting the Oscars. Photograph: Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE

7. Did Adrien Brody come close to breaking the record for longest speech?

Every Oscar nerd knows that the longest speech on Oscar night was by Greer Garson, accepting best actress for Mrs Miniver, in 1943. Or was it? Few seem to agree on how long she took. A recent article in the Independent has it at “a comparatively generous seven minutes”. An piece in the Guardian from 2021 says it could be as little as five and half minutes. We do know that Greer went on long enough for the academy to eventually bring in a 45-second rule. Brody, twice played off, came in at well over five minutes. So it’s a contender.

[ Oscars 2025: Full list of winnersOpens in new window ]

8. What record did Sean Baker just break? What about Bong Joon Ho?

Listen carefully. Baker, director of Anora, equalled Walt Disney’s record for most Oscars in one ceremony. But Disney won them for more than one project. Baker is the first person to take four prizes for the same film in the same ceremony. Wait? Didn’t Bong Joon Ho, director of Parasite, win for best film, best screenplay, best director and best international film in 2020? Yes and no. The international prize (weirdly) goes to the nation, not the film-maker. So that’s three for Bong, one for South Korea.

Anora director Sean Baker with his four Oscars. Photograph: Philip Cheung/The New York Times

9. Why the heck was there a James Bond tribute?

You may well ask. Certainly, bleary-eyed overseas viewers could have done without that 10 minutes of chaps dancing in dinner jackets. The temptation is to tie it in with the recent news that Amazon MGM is set to take over creative control from Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, long-time custodians. But that shift happened about 10 days before the ceremony. Surely not long enough to arrange this lavish display of pointlessness. At any rate, the result was something that looked – accidentally, we must assume – a little like an obituary for the franchise.

10. Which fancied film had the worst night?

No real competition here. In a night that, despite Anora’s conspicuous success, saw some spreading of the love, two of the 10 best picture nominees scored nothing. Many critics (including this one) felt RaMell Ross’s Nickel Boys a contender for best of the year, but, with just two nominations, it always seemed a bit recherché for the academy. In contrast, James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown looked to be rocketing upwards since its premiere late in the year. Maybe “Oscar bait” is no longer a thing. The Bob Dylan flick could convert not one of its eight nominations.