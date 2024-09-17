Profound mental health crisis facing the homeless, says Depaul

Many people accessing Depaul housing services have crisis-level mental health issues, the charity has said.

Publishing its 2023 Impact Report, A Voice for Change’ on Tuesday the charity called for a review of mental health services and the investment and planning needed to deliver long-term housing for its clients.

Depaul also used the release of the report to call for the implementation of the Mental Health Bill 2024 and supporting €120 million package of Government investment.

Describing what it said was a “profound mental health crisis” facing those in temporary accommodation, Depaul said “on any given night, at least 100 of its 700 service users reported mental health concerns such as depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation”.

Depaul staff dealt with 276 cases of suicidal ideation and 140 cases of self-harm in 2023, said the report. One in seven of its service users had support needs related to severe mental health concerns including bipolar disorders, schizophrenia and severe depression and anxiety.

Dermot Murphy, director of services and development at Depaul said many service users faced a range of “complex support needs, including physical health, mental health, and addiction issues”.

Mr Murphy temporary accommodation was “not a solution for them; it’s a Band-Aid and one that often makes their mental health worse. We need more targeted investment to create permanent housing and provide mental health support that is both immediate and long-term.”

The 2023 Impact Report, A Voice for Change revels that in 2023, revealed Depaul supported 8,445 adults and 2,491 children across the island North and South in 2023 – a 46 per cent increase from 2022.

Depaul said it helped 1,415 families in 2023 – an 85 per cent increase from 2022.

In addition 18 babies were born to parents accessing services.

On the plus side the charity said 2023 saw 726 households moveout of homelessness into suitable long-term accommodation.

David Carroll, chief executive of Depaul, said there was a need for “urgent action to address the growing complexities of homelessness and mental health.” He said “the intersection of homelessness and mental health has never been more acute. With over 1,299 service users reporting mental health concerns in 2023, it’s clear that temporary accommodation is simply not suitable for many of them”.

“These environments exacerbate issues like depression and anxiety, and we must prioritise long-term, housing-led solutions that provide both security and comprehensive support,” he said.

“These individuals require more than just a roof over their heads – they need specialised care, professional support and the security of permanent, appropriate housing,” he said.