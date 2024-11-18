New ministerial order for Thornton Hall accommodation centre to be made ‘in weeks,’ says Dept

A replacement ministerial order to allow work to resume on the Thornton Hall site in north Co Dublin, which is to accommodate up to 1,000 international protection applicants, will be developed in the coming weeks, according to the Department of Integration.

The plan to accommodate up to 1,000 men at the site, initially in tents, was paused after a judicial review application was brought by residents who argued the Department had failed to carry out adequate environmental assessments.

The High Court struck out the challenge on Monday after being told the Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has revoked his order providing for the move. No particular legal ground was cited in court as having instigated the revocation.

Ministerial orders can allow developments proceed without the planning permission that would otherwise be required, but developments must still comply with environmental law, according to Liam O’Gradaigh, who swore the grounding affidavit in the judicial review application.

READ MORE

The case was brought by SMTW Environmental DC, set up to represent residents of St Margrets and the Ward in relation to legal, environmental and planning matters, including noise generated by Dublin Airport.

Among the grounds cited in its case against the development were waste water issues and noise pollution from night time flights at the airport.

“In the latest night-time flights application that has gone through to An Bord Pleanála, it made a draft decision where it ruled that Thornton Hall house itself is in an area where it would need to be insulated to protect the health of residents,” Mr O’Gradaigh told The Irish Times.

“The plan from the State was to house the people initially in tents, so there is zero protection for their health, from aircraft noise. That is a major stumbling block [for the plan].”

A spokeswoman for the department said its intention was to set aside the original ministerial order, “undertake some administrative updates, and develop a replacement order in the coming weeks. Works on the site will remain paused while this is completed.”

The State is currently accommodating over 32,000 people in over 320 international protection accommodation centres, she said.

“However, due to a shortage of suitable accommodation, over 2,800 male international protection applicants remain unaccommodated. For this reason, the department hopes to be able to restart works and progress this development as soon as possible.”

Work to develop the site began in August after an order was signed by Mr O’Gorman. It was envisaged that accommodation would be provided on a phased basis, with six accommodation tents initially, accommodating 40 people. Phase two would see the accommodation of approximately 400 people, according to Gov.ie. In time modular units are to be used at the centre.