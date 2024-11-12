Leaving Cert students may face single English exam, with project in fifth year

Significant changes to Leaving Cert may require students to sit a single English exam - instead of two, at present - and complete a project worth 40 per cent at the of fifth year. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Major changes to the Leaving Cert may require students to sit a single written English exam – down from two at present – and complete a project worth 40 per cent at the end of fifth year.

The new plans, under discussion by policymakers, are aimed at easing stress facing students in the traditional high-stakes Leaving Cert written exams.

If approved, the changes would come into force for students entering fifth year in September 2026.

In addition, plans to reduce Leaving Cert maths to a single exam with a project at the end of fifth year worth 40 per cent are also under discussion, but are at a less advanced stage.

If progressed, these changes would come into force for students entering fifth year in September 2027.

The Irish Times understands these changes are being discussed by subject development groups in the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA), the State body tasked with redeveloping senior cycle following a direction from Minister for Education Norma Foley.

These subject development groups are made up of between 50 to 70 per cent of practising teachers.

The reforms, however, may face opposition from teachers’ unions who feel some aspects of senior-cycle redevelopment are flawed or rushed.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) has previously expressed concerns that appropriate resourcing, meaningful consultation and proper planning must underpin the ongoing process of senior cycle reform if it is to be successful.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI), meanwhile, has calling on Ms Foley to defer the introduction of three revised Leaving Cert subjects – biology, chemistry and physics – for one year, to September 2026.

Ms Foley has previously said that the changes are aimed at ensuring that a “student’s overall result will not be determined by their performance on one day in June”.

Under the changes, a first tranche of subjects is being redeveloped and due to be introduced to schools in September 2025.

These subjects include biology, chemistry, physics and two new subjects: climate action and sustainable development; and drama, film and theatre studies.

A second tranche of subjects are being redeveloped and due to be introduced to schools in September 2026.

They include English, accounting, construction studies, engineering, geography and physical education.

In most cases, there will be a single written exam and a second “additional assessment component” – such as a project – worth about 40 per cent. In some cases, such as languages, there may be scope for a third assessment component.

The growth of artificial intelligence, however, is posing a threat to the integrity of these additional assessment components. Tools such as ChatGPT and others allows students to generate essays, images or videos within seconds.

The State Examination Commission has said that any material generated by artificial intelligence systems will be treated in the same way as other material that a candidate has not generated themselves.