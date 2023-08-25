Leaving Cert results live: Grades inflated to match record highs of recent years

More than 60,000 Leaving Cert candidates will receive their results online from 10am this morning

Grades this year have been inflated to match the record-breaking results of recent years out of “fairness” for this year’s students

Top grades in higher level maths – criticised by some as excessively “unfair” – have dipped this year, but 99.5 per cent have passed the exam

A live helpdesk for the 2023 Leaving Cert results, staffed by our team of guidance counsellors, will be able to answer all your queries online from 11am today to 8pm

Helpful reads:

Grade inflation: what it looks like

Many students may be in for a pleasant surprise this morning: this year’s results have been artificially inflated by, on average, 7.9 per cent.

Why? It follows a surprise direction from Minister for Education Norma Foley that this year’s results should match the record high results of 2022.

The graphic, below, gives a sense of how grades have climbed over recent years due to Covid-measures such as teacher-predicted grades.

For example, the proportion of H1s has climbed from between 5-6 per cent in the years before the pandemic to more than 14 per cent over recent years.

There are downsides to grade inflation, though.

It will likely keep pressure on CAO points, increase the risk of random selection in some and make it even more difficult for students from Northern Ireland to access courses here.

Good morning and welcome to the Irish Times live coverage of the Leaving Cert results for 2023.

It’s a nerve-jangling time for students (and parents), but the wait is almost over.

From 10am, the results will be available online for candidates on the State Examinations Commission portal. CAO offers are due to issue on Wednesday next.

In the meantime, we have a breakdown of trends in this year’s exams.

In summary, here’s what we know:

We’ve a wrap of the main points here.