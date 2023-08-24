Leaving Cert results: How to get into college outside the CAO points race

If there is one thing that brings all Irish people together, it is remembering the stress of the Leaving Cert. Adults still have nightmares about the pressure they endured, while young people lie awake in anxious anticipation.

The exams feel as though your whole childhood life has been working towards this one moment. But students will be relieved to know that despite feeling as though the weight of the world is on their shoulders, the Leaving Cert really isn’t the be-all and end-all.

Most colleges have alternative admission routes that are not based solely on an accumulation of CAO points. While exam results are important, there are often programmes in place in universities and colleges to assist those from typically underrepresented backgrounds to gain entry to university.

The following is a selection of some of the programmes available to prospective students in Ireland.

Dublin City University

There are two routes through which students from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds can gain direct entry to Dublin City University (DCU): the Higher Education Access Route (Hear) and the Access DCU Entry Route (Ader).

Students must be under the age of 23 and have completed their Leaving Certificate to be eligible for the schemes. There is also a combination of financial, social and cultural indicators that are evaluated by the university to determine a student’s eligibility.

Applications for the Hear programme are made through the CAO, while Ader opens for applications every April.

Successful applicants to the Ader scheme can avail of reduced-points college places, as well as subsidised on-campus accommodation scholarships.

Once students enter DCU through either of the schemes they are provided with a variety of supports to help them settle into and progress through university. These include financial, academic, personal and professional supports.

The university said its access programme is the longest-running and largest one in Ireland, supporting more than 4,000 students since its establishment in 1990. About 10 per cent of places at reduced-point entry on all undergraduate courses are allocated to students on the schemes.

University of Galway

At University of Galway, prospective students can avail of a one-year access course that is offered on either a full-time or part-time basis. The aim of the programme is to provide students with the opportunity to prepare personally and academically for an undergraduate course of full-time study.

According to the university, it is designed to meet the learning needs of adult students to provide individual attention and assistance where appropriate.

The scheme is designed for students who are resident for one year or more in the Border Midlands and Western (BMW) region, and Co Clare.

In terms of eligibility, applicants are assessed according to their socio-economic status, with income limits being consistent with the Hear scheme. Prospective students must supply evidence of a full year’s household income for the previous calendar year with their application.

The course has two areas of study: core subjects and academic options. Core subjects include study skills, applied writing, information technology and educational guidance. The four academic options are from a range of fields of study, including philosophy, sociology, mathematics, physics and economics/accountancy.

Participants who successfully complete the access course will receive a diploma in foundation studies and will then be eligible for direct entry, via the CAO, to full-time university degree courses.

University College Cork

Individuals can access third-level courses at University College Cork (UCC) through the Hear and Dare schemes, as well as through the QQI route.

The university said it decided that the further education route offers a larger number of students the opportunity to use further education as a stepping stone to higher education.

Further education also offers a student the opportunity to study their area of interest for a year before committing to a full degree, the university said. For example, an individual could try a further education programme in business and legal studies before signing up for a four-year law degree.

The university said it encourages students to undertake a QQI course at post-Leaving Cert (PLC) level, and then use that level 5 or 6 qualification to gain entry to a level 8 programme in UCC.

The university has also developed a dedicated programme with the Cork Education and Training Board, where an access staff member works with further education students from Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (Deis) backgrounds to support them on their course and through the transition into higher education.

Trinity College Dublin

The Trinity Access Programmes (Tap) provide a range of alternative entry routes into undergraduate programmes, including the university’s foundation programme.

Available to both young adults and mature students, the foundation course seeks to provide another way into Trinity for those whose social, economic and cultural experiences may have prevented them from going to college.

Under the programme, students can choose from two broad areas of study: arts and social sciences or sciences, as well as taking part in a professional development and mentoring programme with Grant Thornton.

In order to be eligible for the programme, a student must attend a second-level school in Dublin which has Deis status; must meet the socio-economic criteria set out for Hear, achieve minimum academic requirements, have taken the Leaving Cert not more than two years before application, be 21 years of age or under on January 1st on the year they apply; and be eligible for the Government free fees scheme or EU fees.

For mature students, applicants must be 23 years or older, be a resident in Ireland from an underrepresented socio-economic background, be eligible for the Government free-fee scheme and have a desire and ability to pursue full-time third-level education.

Maynooth University

Known as Map, the Maynooth University Access Programme seeks to encourage underrepresented groups to enter third-level.

These groups include underrepresented school leavers, mature students, students with disabilities and members of the Irish Traveller community.

Map, which was set up 25 years ago, provides an annual programme of outreach activities aimed at schools, parents and communities who face the greatest barriers to participation in higher education.

Some of the initiatives under the programme include campus and school visits, open days, programmes and camps relating to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics learning (Stem), a shadowing programme that offers day-in-the-life experience, the maths support centre second-level drop-in service, and college awareness week.

The programme also provides ongoing academic, financial, and personal post-entry supports to Maynooth University students from the target equity groups, many of which have been mainstreamed to support the academic achievement of all students. Some of these supports include the maths support centre, the student budgeting advisory service and the student laptop loan scheme.

University of Limerick

University of Limerick’s Access to University Course is a full-time 13-week pre-entry course that leads to a place on a student’s chosen undergraduate programme in the university.

Aimed at students from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds, the course runs from January to June, with the aim of preparing students to succeed academically, personally and socially at third-level. It has no course fee.

To be eligible, students must be under the age of 23 on January 1st in the calendar year of proposed entry, and students must not currently be studying at a university or institute of technology.

Applicants using their Leaving Certificate results must meet the university minimum subject requirements and undergraduate subject specific requirements to be considered.

A student can progress on to any undergraduate course once they satisfy these requirements. However, they do not need to meet the Leaving Certificate points to be considered for this course.

It has a range of modules including informatics, transition to university, personal development, study skills, logical problem solving, life skills, and a module from the chosen degree they would like to pursue in the next academic year.

This course requires students to be able to attend class Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm. Attendance is compulsory, and students must pass the course to attain their pre-agreed position in September.

University College Dublin

University College Dublin’s access courses are one-year, part-time level six purpose awards. Their goal is to equip students with the skills and confidence to take the next step towards university.

The programme is designed for people who do not meet existing entry requirements to university, as well as those who have already qualified for university but who are not ready to commit just yet.

There are no formal educational requirements, with applicants being permitted to apply using prior educational qualifications or life experience.

There are two different courses of study under the programme: Access to Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences and Law, and Access and Access to Science, Engineering, Agricultural Science and Medicine (Seam).

There is a cost of €850 to undertake the arts and humanities course, while the Seam course costs €1,800 for the year. However, scholarships are available which could reduce the cost of these courses, or result in no fees for participants.

After completion of the courses, the university said the chances of being accepted on to a university degree programme are high, though students must achieve the required Grade Point Average (GPA) to be guaranteed entry.

