Key dates for Leaving Cert 2023: Results, script viewing, appeals and offers

Leaving Cert results for tens of thousands of students are due to issue on Friday, August 25th, with first-round CAO offers due on August 30th.

Friday, August 25th

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) issues the 2023 Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examination results to candidates. Results will issue to candidates through the Candidate Self Service Portal (CSSP) available at examinations.ie at 10am. The CSSP will facilitate students in accessing their provisional results in the examinations plus the details of the outcomes of the Leaving Cert examinations including their grades and their marks in each subject.

Tuesday, August 29th

Detailed subject-by-subject information will be provided at noon by the SEC Candidate Information Guide to results which will be published on Examinations.ie.

Tuesday, August 29th

12pm: Access to data. From 12pm candidates will see their Leaving Certificate marks, including for each component.

5pm: Applications to view Leaving Cert scripts opens at 5pm and closes at 8pm on Wednesday, August 30th. The LCA application to view scripts will be via email. The same timeline will apply.

Wednesday, August 30th

CAO Round One offers are available from 2pm online to all applicants applying on the basis of school leaving examination results, regardless of the year completed; QQI FET applicants who have applied for a course where there is no quota for QQI FET applicants; and additional mature applicants. The Round One offers will also be issued by email and SMS text.

After Round One offers are issued, any applicant who does not receive an offer in Round A, Round Zero, or Round One will receive a Statement of Application email with instructions to check their CAO account and inform the CAO immediately if there are any errors or omissions.

Thursday, August 31st

CAO Available Places facility opens at 12pm. Available places are places that remain unfilled in particular courses after all offers have been made and waiting lists have been exhausted. When considering applying for available places courses, applicants should ignore previously published points in earlier offer rounds. However, applicants must check that they meet the normal minimum entry requirements for the course(s) in question. Go to www.cao.ie and click on the Available Places tab. This facility is open to new applicants for a fee of €45, and is free for existing applicants.

August 31st is also the final date by which Irish students who have applied for places in continental European universities, particularly Dutch ones, where tuition is through English, must provide evidence of the results of their school leaving examinations.

Saturday, September 2nd – Sunday, September 3rd

Scripts in Leaving Cert subjects which were marked manually will be available to view. Candidates will be assigned to one of two sessions on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd of September:

Session 1 9.30am-12.30pm

Session 2 2pm-5pm

Scripts in subjects marked online: Students can access to view scripts online for 24 hours between 9am on Saturday, September 2nd, and 9am on Sunday, September 3rd.

Sunday, September 3rd – Monday, September 4th

Application to appeal. Timelines for candidates to apply to view Leaving Cert scripts and to lodge appeal applications are very short and the deadlines will be strictly applied. Anyone wishing to apply to appeal their exam results can do so from 10am on Sunday, September 3rd until 5pm on Monday, September 4th.

Students will use the CSSP to view examinations scripts, to make an appeal application and to access their appeal results. Examinations Appeal Fees will be charged at a rate of €40 per subject at Leaving Certificate; €14.50 per subject at LCA; and €32 per subject at Junior Cycle. This fee is refunded in the event of a successful appeal.

The SEC states it will not accept late applications. It is not possible to commit to a specific time frame for the issue of the appeal results until the number of appeals is known.

Every effort will be made to process appeals as quickly as possible and candidates will be notified of this date as soon as possible. Candidates will find information about the services provided by the SEC on its website Examinations.ie. If a candidate needs to contact the SEC, the email address for candidate inquiries is candidateportal@examinations.ie and the phone number is 090-6442702.

Tuesday, September 5th (3pm)

CAO Round One acceptances closing date.

Monday, September 11th (2pm)

CAO Round Two offers available online. Applicants will also receive an offer notification by email and SMS text.

Wednesday, September 13th (3pm)

CAO Round Two acceptances closing date.

Tuesday, September 19th (10am)

CAO Round Three offers available online. Applicants will also receive an offer notification by email and SMS text.

Wednesday, September 20th (9am) – Friday, September 22nd (1.30pm)

The Irish Times Higher Options Event takes place in the RDS in Dublin. The event is expected to feature more than 150 colleges including Irish universities and colleges of higher and further education, and UK and international universities, as well as admissions bodies and information stands. Each day will also feature a programme of talks, with live Q&A sessions.

Thursday, September 21st (3pm)

CAO Round Three acceptances closing date.

Tuesday, September 26th (10am)

CAO Round Four offers available online. Applicants will also receive an offer notification by email and SMS text.

Thursday, September 28th (3pm)

CAO Round Four acceptances closing date.

Tuesday, October 3rd (10am)

CAO Round Five offers are available online. Applicants will also receive an offer notification by email and SMS text.

Thursday, October 5th (3pm)

CAO Round Five acceptances closing date. Offer season ends on this date. On or after October 5th any movement of first year undergraduate students from their allocated CAO course becomes a matter for the college in question.

Monday, November 6th

CAO application facility opens online at cao.ie for 2024 applications.