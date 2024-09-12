Man arrested after he barricaded himself inside South Dublin property

The scene in Rathmines Dublin where a man has been arrested after he barricaded himself inside a property. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A man has been arrested after he barricaded himself inside a property in South Dublin.

Gardaí said it initiated its Operational Command protocol, appointing an on-scene commander.

Local garda negotiators from the National Negotiators Unit, along with several other garda units, attended the scene in the Rathmines Road Lower on Thursday morning.

A cordon was put in place and the incident was resolved shortly after midday following negotiations.

READ MORE

The man involved, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene as part of ongoing investigations into alleged offences contrary to the Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act.

He is detained at a Garda station in Dublin.

The road has since reopened to traffic and investigations are ongoing, gardaí said. - PA