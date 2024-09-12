Man arrested after he barricaded himself inside South Dublin property

A man has been arrested after he barricaded himself inside a property in South Dublin.
Gardaí said it initiated its Operational Command protocol, appointing an on-scene commander.
Local garda negotiators from the National Negotiators Unit, along with several other garda units, attended the scene in the Rathmines Road Lower on Thursday morning.
A cordon was put in place and the incident was resolved shortly after midday following negotiations.
‘Earth looks perfect’: SpaceX crew perform first private spacewalk
Is branding Shannon as a ‘Dublin destination’ airport the answer to Ireland’s flight woes?
Commuters left frustrated and annoyed by Irish Rail timetable changes - why did they do it?
Help-to-buy will be a big issue in the election housing debate: but what are the facts?
The man involved, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene as part of ongoing investigations into alleged offences contrary to the Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act.
He is detained at a Garda station in Dublin.
The road has since reopened to traffic and investigations are ongoing, gardaí said. - PA