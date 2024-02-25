Dunnes Stores resubmits plans for redevelopment of Crumlin Shopping Centre

Dunnes Stores has resubmitted plans for redevelopment at Crumlin Shopping Centre. Images shows southwest corner

Irish retail giant Dunnes Stores has resubmitted plans for the redevelopment of Crumlin Shopping Centre remaining firm on retaining 400 parking spaces after Dublin City Council (DCC) said it would only allow 114.

In March, Dunnes lodged plans for the new 16,678sq m scheme with the potential to provide up to 450 jobs when operational.

However, the National Transport Authority raised concerns about “over-provision” of car parking in the proposal, asking DCC to ensure a “less car-orientated development”.

A report by DCC said only 114 car parking spaces would be permissible and required Dunnes to resubmit its proposals.

However, the latest planning submissions have included the retention of 400 of the 503 existing car parking spaces on site.

Dunnes said the spaces would be upgraded with 80 electric vehicle charging spaces, family car parking spaces, ‘click and collect’ spaces, wheelchair accessible spaces and car share scheme spaces.

The proposals also include 20 motorcycle parking spaces and 267 bicycle parking spaces.

Proposals for the redevelopment of the site in Dublin 12 consist of the overall demolition of existing buildings and structures on site and the construction of a shopping centre comprising a new anchor retail unit at ground floor and part first floor, including an off-licence, two retail concession stalls, a café area and an online grocery pickup room.

Part of the original proposal included plans for a food market, a gym and a library facility, although Dublin City Council asked for additional information in relation to these aspects of the submission.

Crumlin Shopping Centre first opened in 1974 comprising 39 individual retail units and two larger ones.

Today it is largely vacant with the exception of the main Dunnes Stores anchor unit. An Environment Impact Statement report states that the existing shopping centre is dilapidated and regularly attracts antisocial behaviour.