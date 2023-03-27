Dunnes Stores lodges plans with council to redevelop Crumlin Shopping Centre

Dunnes Stores has lodged plans with Dublin City Council to redevelop the Crumlin Shopping Centre in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson

Irish retail giant Dunnes Stores has lodged plans for a “landmark” new shopping centre for Crumlin in Dublin 12 with the potential to provide up to 450 jobs when operational.

Planning documents lodged with Dublin City Council by a Dunnes company, Better Value Unlimited Co, state that the scheme provides “for a vibrant shopping centre” that would replace the existing “dilapidated” Crumlin Shopping Centre.

A planning report drawn up by KPMG Future Analytics for Dunnes Stores says the new 16,678sq m scheme – which would include a new anchor unit for Dunnes Stores, a food market, cafe, four independent units along with a gym and library – has the potential to provide up to 450 jobs when operational and 150-200 jobs during the construction phase.

The construction phase is due to last 18 to 24 months.

The planning consultants state that the potential jobs when operational “would have a significant positive impact on the area as local businesses would benefit from additional disposable income in the area and employment levels would increase in the area also”.

The report notes that the proposed scheme, designed by Dublin-based Altu Architects, comprises a striking modern building “with a unique wave design” extending along Crumlin Road.

A retail impact statement lodged with the scheme states that the annual turnover from the net increase in retail floor space would be €62.9 million for 2027. The proposal involves the demolition of the existing 11,444sq metre shopping centre where Dunnes is the anchor tenant.

The centre first opened in 1974 comprising 39 individual retail units and two larger ones. Today it is largely vacant with the exception of the main Dunnes Stores anchor unit. An Environment Impact Statement report states that the existing shopping centre is dilapidated and regularly attracts antisocial behaviour.

KPMG Future Analytics states that the food market would provide customers with eat-in, take-out and home delivery options, with several different restaurant brands serving a variety of cuisines. The food market is due to operate from 7am to 11pm each day catering for breakfast, lunch and evening meals.

The submitted retail impact assessment states that there is more than adequate available expenditure within the area to support the proposed development without diverting expenditure from existing retail destinations.