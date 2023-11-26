Funeral details for businessman Ben Dunne released

Businessman Ben Dunne in 2012: The former Dunnes Stores chief executive died last week while holidaying in Dubai. Photograph: Gareth Chaney Collins

Irish businessman Ben Dunne, who died last week while holidaying in Dubai, will be buried on Tuesday, his family has announced.

A funeral Mass for the former Dunnes Stores chief executive, who was 74, will take place at St Mochta’s Church, Clonsilla, in west Dublin on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in Castleknock Churchyard.

Additional seating will be available in the parish centre at the rear of the church.

Born on March 11th, 1949, in Co Cork, Mr Dunne was a former director of Dunnes Stores, which was founded by his father, Ben snr. He played a leading role in the growth of the supermarket empire and became one of Ireland’s best-known business figures.

READ MORE

Payments made by Mr Dunne to two senior politicians, former taoiseach Charles Haughey and former Fine Gael minister Michael Lowry, led to his departure from Dunnes Stores.

Mr Dunne is survived by his wife, Mary, and their four children.

In his death notice on RIP.ie, the businessman was described as the “beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Mark, Robert, Caroline and Nicholas and beloved grandfather of Ben, Katie, Pearl and Joseph”.

It continued: “Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, sisters Margaret and Ann, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.”