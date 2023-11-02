Dublin

Dart services resume after incident which saw 40 passengers stuck in a carriage for almost an hour

Services remained suspended between Dalkey and Greystones overnight while repairs took place

Iarnród Éireann said repairs to problems with the overhead lines were completed overnight.

Jade Wilson
Thu Nov 2 2023 - 07:16

Dart services have resumed between Greystones and Dalkey, Iarnród Éireann said on Thursday morning.

The update came after around 40 passengers were stuck in a Dart carriage for almost an hour on Wednesday evening after the service came to a halt between Shankill and Bray station.

The passengers became stuck just before 8.30pm and were walked towards Bray by staff at Irish Rail.

Services remained suspended between Dalkey and Greystones overnight while repairs took place.

Iarnród Éireann said repairs to problems with the overhead lines were completed overnight.

There would continue to be knock-on delays of approximately 10 minutes on some Northbound Dart services, and reduced capacity on some Dart services, it said.

Meanwhile, there will be a replacement bus service between Drogheda and Belfast due to flooding on the line.

