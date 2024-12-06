IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Friday: Martin seeks to be taoiseach first and for longer; Late Late Toy Show ‘Home Alone’ theme revealed

Latest news: Weather warning as Storm Darragh to bring wet and wind; Children in mixed schools have more friends, study shows

Late Late Toy Show: Louis Hanna (6) Dublin with Toy Show presenter Patrick Kielty at the RTÉ studios in Donnybrook, Dublin. Photograph Nick Bradshaw
Fri Dec 06 2024 - 07:31

Fianna Fáil to seek the upper hand in next government

Fianna Fáil is set to push for Micheál Martin to be taoiseach for the first period of the new government, with the party also eyeing up a longer stint at the helm for its leader and having extra sway at cabinet level.

Substantive talks between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil on forming a coalition are not due to begin until next week at the earliest, but informal discussions may take place today between the party leaders with Mr Martin and Simon Harris travelling to a British-Irish Council meeting in Edinburgh.

Senior sources said that with 48 seats – 10 more than Fine Gael – Fianna Fáil will want to see Mr Martin become taoiseach first and for longer than half of the expected lifetime of the administration, rather than a 50:50 split.

Fiona Killeen: 'I think dogs are drawn to children and vintage people, as I call them, because they don’t have any agenda.' Photograph: Ash Lynch
Fiona Killeen: 'I think dogs are drawn to children and vintage people, as I call them, because they don’t have any agenda.' Photograph: Ash Lynch

