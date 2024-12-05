Your top stories on Thursday: Met Éireann issues weather warnings; Irish woman given key role in Trump administration

Weather warnings have been issued from lunchtime on Thursday with more stormy weather on the way. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Met Éireann issues weather warnings beginning at lunchtime

Weather warnings have been issued for several counties on the island of Ireland by both Met Éireann and the UK Met Office.

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. The weather alert comes into effect at 1pm until 4pm on Thursday.

The Big Read

No shame in solitude - the science and power of being alone: In a thoughtful article at the Conversation entitled The Loneliness Myth, Netta Weinstein makes mincemeat of the so-called loneliness epidemic, calling out the “loneliness-as-pathology” perspective as a clear rejection of what is simply, and crucially, a natural part of experiencing life as a human being, – that is engaging with solitude.

Finn McRedmond: MasterChef star Gregg Wallace’s bad behaviour was not ‘uncovered’, it was widely known

Karen Duggan: It would make sense to part ways with Eileen Gleeson now: We were all hoping that qualifying for the World Cup was the start of something big for this Ireland team, that they would build on it and leave a legacy.

French government collapses after losing no-confidence vote: French opposition politicians brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union’s second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit.

French opposition politicians brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union’s second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit. Manhunt under way after UnitedHealth chief executive shot dead in ‘brazen’ New York attack: The chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, one of the US’s largest health insurers, was fatally shot in the chest on Wednesday in New York City, police confirmed in a press conference.

Explainer: How the martial law debacle rattled South Korea Listen | 18:21

