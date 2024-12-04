UnitedHealth chief executive shot dead outside New York hotel

A senior executive of US healthcare giant UnitedHealth was shot dead on Wednesday in New York.
Brian Thompson, chief executive of the company’s insurance arm UnitedHealthcare, was pronounced dead at hospital after he was shot in central Manhattan, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
Mr Thompson was at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel, where UnitedHealthcare was due to hold an investor event on Wednesday morning.
The incident happened at around 6.45am local time before the attacker fled.
An announcement was made to attendees that the event was being ended early.
New York Police Department officials said a 50-year-old man had been killed in the area but did not confirm his identity.
Mr Thompson had taken the chief executive role three years before and had worked for the company since 2004.
UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of Medicare health insurance plans in the country.
It also manages health insurance for companies, as well as state-funded and federally funded Medicare.
UnitedHealth Group was approached for comment. – PA