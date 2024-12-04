Irish woman named to key role in Trump administration

Dublin woman Gail Slater is to head-up the Antitrust Division at the US Department of Justice.
The Dublin lawyer has been in the running for one of the top jobs in the new Trump administration and has now been nominated as assistant attorney general.
The 52-year-old is originally from south Dublin and a graduate of UCD law school. She has been policy adviser for vice president-elect JD Vance.
Also an Oxford University graduate, Ms Slater will take charge of several high-profile cases against companies including Apple, Google, and Visa.
Ms Slater will “ensure that (US) competition laws are enforced, both vigorously and fairly with clear rules that facilitate, rather than stifle, the ingenuity of our greatest companies,” Mr Trump said in a statement.
Ms Slater, was a tech policy adviser on the National Economic Council during Trump’s first term concerning Chinese telecommunications equipment, and has been advising his transition team on antitrust and tech policy.
She previously worked for 10 years at the US Federal Trade Commission including as an adviser to former Democratic FTC Commissioner Julie Brill in Barack Obama’s administration.
