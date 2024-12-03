Search for Jo Jo Dullard in Wicklow ends

A Garda search team pictured in a field in an area around Grangecon in Co. Wicklow last month. Photograph: Collins

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Josephine “Jo Jo” Dullard, who was last seen almost 30 years ago, have completed their search of open ground at a location in Co Wicklow near the Kildare border.

In a statement on Tuesday night, they said they were “not commenting further on the searches for operational reasons”.

“An Garda Síochána have updated the family on the current position of the investigation.”

Ms Dullard (21) was last seen at about 11.37pm on November 9th, 1995 in Moone, Co Kildare on her way home to Callan. Her disappearance was upgraded to murder in 2020.

In recent weeks, a search has taken place at land near Grangecon, Co Wicklow in an attempt to locate her body or any evidence relating to the case. Last month a man in his 50s was arrested in connection with her murder but he was released without charge.

Gardaí say their investigation has progressed since 2020 and that nearly 800 recommendations have been put into action by its investigation team based at Naas Garda station.

It is acting under the direction of a senior investigating officer, assisted by the An Garda Síochána Serious Crime Review Team.

“An Garda Síochána acknowledges the significant response of the public to these recent appeals and events,” it said.

“Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have previously come forward, who felt they could not provide gardaí with all the information they had in relation to this matter, to contact the investigation team again.”