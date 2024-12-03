Your top stories on Tuesday: FG sets out condition as counts completed; girl (8) who died in New Ross named

A man walks his dog as a low winter sun descends towards dusk on Sandymount strand near the Pigeon House, in Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Fine Gael lays out condition for coalition deal with Fianna Fáil as counts end

Fine Gael will insist on “parity of esteem” with Fianna Fáil as a basic condition in any coalition agreement, despite a 10-seat gap between the two parties.

Senior figures in Fine Gael are nervous that Fianna Fáil, now the largest party in the Dáil, will squeeze its likely partner in negotiations on a new programme for government expected to commence in coming weeks. “Parity of esteem is the glue that keeps a coalition together,” said one senior Fine Gael figure.

The election 2024 count was completed late last night after Cavan-Monaghan called final results. Fianna Fáil won the most seats (48), followed by Sinn Féin (39), Fine Gael (38), Labour (11), Social Democrats (11), Independents (23), People Before Profit-Solidarity (3), Aontú (2) and the Green Party (1).

Election Daily: surprises, upsets and ousters as the final seats are filled Listen | 26:26

Gardaí investigate fatal stabbing of girl (8) in New Ross: An eight-year-old girl from Co Wexford suffered fatal knife injuries during a late-night violent incident at her home that also resulted in both her parents suffering wounds.

An eight-year-old girl from Co Wexford suffered fatal knife injuries during a late-night violent incident at her home that also resulted in both her parents suffering wounds. Transition year gap: ‘Why is it only some schools get to go on trips abroad ?’: While almost all second-level schools now offer transition year, for 25 years, students at St Aidan’s Community School in Tallaght could not avail of the potentially life-changing programme. However, the reintroduction of transition year at St Aidan’s has brought a new set of worries.

While almost all second-level schools now offer transition year, for 25 years, students at St Aidan’s Community School in Tallaght could not avail of the potentially life-changing programme. However, the reintroduction of transition year at St Aidan’s has brought a new set of worries. Six thousand become ‘free citizens of Ireland’ : A record number of decisions on Irish citizenship has been made this year, Department of Justice figures show.

A record number of decisions on Irish citizenship has been made this year, Department of Justice figures show. Weather Forecast: A generally dry start today with frost and some mist patches in Leinster and Ulster. There will be some bright spells this morning but outbreaks of rain and drizzle will spread eastwards over the country during the course of the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 5 to 10 degrees. Tonight will see any lingering rain or drizzle clear, leaving conditions largely dry and turning cold with frost forming in some areas as skies clear. Lowest temperatures of zero to +3 degrees.

A generally dry start today with frost and some mist patches in Leinster and Ulster. There will be some bright spells this morning but outbreaks of rain and drizzle will spread eastwards over the country during the course of the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 5 to 10 degrees. Tonight will see any lingering rain or drizzle clear, leaving conditions largely dry and turning cold with frost forming in some areas as skies clear. Lowest temperatures of zero to +3 degrees. Check out today’s Most Read stories

stories Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.

The Big Read

What’s the VAT on that? The anomalies of a key government money spinner: Restaurants are closing on the back of it, and it was a key issue in last week’s general election, with many of the big parties promising change if elected. VAT, or value added tax, a consumption charge on goods and services, has become a key point of contention in the Irish economy.

Hugh Linehan: Beneath the vote for stability darker currents are stirring

Katie McCabe and Ireland fully focused on their qualification goal: Never change, Katie McCabe. “Very serious in the room today, Jaysus,” said the Ireland captain before training at the Aviva Stadium. “Big game tomorrow, is there?”

French government faces no-confidence vote: France’s government stood on the brink of collapse on Monday, as prime minister Michel Barnier dared a fractious parliament to bring down his administration over its tax and spending plans.

‘My 13-year-old son often wakes up at night and spends ages worrying that he can’t sleep’: Q: My 13-year-old son is having difficulty sleeping. He has been having a lot of trouble getting up for school and it has become such a stressful rush in the mornings.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters