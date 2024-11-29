Consumer watchdog intervenes to protect Irish Homebase customers

The home improvement and gardening retailer has gone into liquidation. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Ireland’s consumer watchdog has secured a commitment from the liquidators of Homebase to fulfil contracts for kitchen and bathroom installations or offer full refunds if that is not possible.

The liquidators have also agreed to honour vouchers for the eight Homebase stores in the Republic while they continue to trade.

The home improvement and gardening retailer has gone into liquidation, potentially leaving anyone who paid for kitchens or bathrooms that have yet to be delivered as “unsecured creditors”.

That status would put them at grave risk of being left substantially of pocket and with little or no comeback.

However the intervention of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) means they will either get the kitchens and bathrooms they paid for or get their money back.

People with vouchers for the stores will also be able to use them now although the CCPC has warned them to act fast or risk losing whatever value the vouchers have.

Early this week provisional liquidators were appointed to the company behind the retailer in Ireland after it suffered a UK and Ireland-wide collapse.

A High Court hearing was told the Irish arm of the company employs 178 workers across its eight Irish stores.

The UK Homebase companies had previous entered administration and a potential buyer has been identified for these.

The Irish company is being dealt with separately, and its directors do not believe it meets the conditions for entering an examinership restructuring process due to its financial state, the High Court heard.

While the stores are still trading, its future prospects look bleak which prompted consumers who feared being left out of pocket to call the CCPC.

It made contact with the liquidators and after discussions they agreed to ensure that where existing orders for kitchens and bathrooms can be fulfilled, they will be honoured, and if not, refunded.

“Consumer calls and emails to our helpline raised concerns for CCPC consumer protection officers,” said the chairman Brian McHugh.

“We contacted Homebase’s liquidators late last week to ensure consumers continue to be protected while stores are operating.”

The CCPC advised consumers with Homebase vouchers to use them this weekend or risk being left out of pocket while those who have outstanding orders for kitchens and other installations should be contacted by the retailer early next week.

The liquidators have advised the CCPC that the company’s “UK Administrators will shortly give instructions to Homebase employees and logistics partners to commence the process of booking in delivery slots for certain kitchen orders.

“These employees will have specific details of orders, any elements that cannot be fulfilled and alternative arrangements for any parts which are currently unavailable.”

It said customers will begin to receive calls from Monday, December 2nd in respect of their orders.