Your top stories on Monday: Sharp fall in support for Fine Gael; 24,000 vehicles seized from unaccompanied learner drivers

Flooding at the N22 at Glenflesk, outside Killarney, after the river Flesk and a number of other rivers burst their banks following Storm Bert. Many parts of Kerry were impassable over the weekend. Photograph: Valerie O'Sullivan

Support for Fine Gael has slumped with just days to go before the general election, according to the final Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll of the campaign.

The Fine Gael share of the vote has fallen by six points in less than two weeks, reflecting a campaign that has been littered with missteps, and now trails both Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.

As the parties embark on a frantic final four days of campaign, and with the three-way televised leaders’ debate scheduled for tomorrow night, the three largest parties are all within two percentage points of one another.

Harris hop becomes the Simon slump as poll shows Fine Gael behind Sinn Féin Listen | 15:03

Election 2024: What are the issues in housing?: Housing is set to be one of the biggest issues in this upcoming general election. Here are some of the issues and policies that will be on the minds of voters on polling day.

Belgooly, Co Cork, was one of the many areas where there was extensive flooding during Storm Bert.

Grade inflation falls at Irish universities: Grade inflation is falling in Irish universities following a surge in the proportion of students being awarded first-class degrees over recent years, new figures show.

Today will bring a mix of sunshine and scattered showers, some heavy. Moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty southwest to west winds, strong to near gale force and gusty for a time in the north and northwest, will ease through the day as Storm Bert moves away. Highest afternoon temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Tonight will see showers become mostly confined to coastal counties of the west and north tonight and will gradually become more isolated. Frost and some icy patches will develop as temperatures fall to between -2 to +2 degrees.

Tense discussions at the Cop29 climate talks in Baku can teach us much about the power of negotiation. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Image

Climate Cops and the art of the deal: One day at the Cop29 climate conference in Baku last week, I ran into a veteran of these sprawling talks who said he had been rereading Getting to Yes, the bestselling book on how to negotiate.

Dublin are now facing the hardest task in sport: succession planning: There is a famous picture of the Kerry subs bench for the 1988 Munster final that suggested an ending was near.

Soda Blonde's Faye O'Rourke: 'All I Want For Christmas Is You ironically just makes me think of capitalism and greed'

Faye O’Rourke’s Christmas: ‘I have a reputation for overdoing it’: I always spend it with my parents and it’s always quite casual and relaxed in the morning. The three of us tend to get up at different times. One or two presents may be opened.

