New law required to protect transport workers, says NBRU

Election 2024: The NBRU is calling for the creation of a dedicated Garda Public Transport unit under the remit of the Department of Justice.

New legislation to provide for longer sentences for those convicted of assaulting transport staff has been called for by the National Bus and Rail Union in a submission sent to all political parties contesting the General Election.

The union says many incidents of antisocial behaviour on buses and trains are currently dealt with in the District Court where judges cannot impose a custodial sentence of more than 12 months.

It wants the next government to legislate for the creation of a new offence of assault, to include any verbal or physical attack on a frontline worker, or other threatening behaviour towards them, which would be tried in the Circuit Court and carry maximum sentences above the 12-month District Court limit.

Specific offences in relation to assaults on gardaí and members of the emergency services already exist, but the new legislation would be intended to include assaults on bus drivers and rail personnel.

Like Siptu, the NBRU says it wants to see the establishment of a “dedicated Garda Public Transport unit under the remit of the Department of Justice”. It says the existing “bouncers on buses” private security model is based on outdated legislation and creates additional work for gardaí.

The union also says it wants to see a portion of the Apple tax money used for the immediate construction of the proposed Dart line spur to Dublin Airport which, it says, would allow rail passengers from around Dublin and beyond to access the airport and take large numbers of cars off the road.