Storm Bert live updates: ‘Multi-hazard’ front moves across Ireland with red and orange weather warnings

Status red warnings are in place in both Cork and Galway this morning as Storm Bert makes its way across Ireland.

The “complex storm” is not confined to just Cork and Galway, however, with counties stretching from Waterford up to Donegal to be hit by heavy rain and winds.

A status orange rain warning came into force at midnight covering counties Waterford, Kerry, Clare, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim.

A status yellow alert issued for Leinster, Munster, Connacht, Cavan and Monaghan warned of very strong southeast to south winds coupled with heavy rain as a result of the storm.

Barry Roche in Cork writes: Business people and homeowners in Bantry in West Cork were this morning breathing a sigh of relief as the town escaped flooding, amid fears that heavy rainfall from Storm Bert might bring a repeat of last month’s inundation which saw over 40 houses and shops flooded.

Met Eireann had issued a status red red rain warning for Cork and Galway with West Cork braced for the worst of the weather but this morning at 7am, gardai in Bantry were reporting that there was no major flooding anywhere in the town other than minor surface flooding on some roads.

Gardai in Bandon, Clonakilty and Skibbereen similarly reported that all three towns – each the beneficiary of significant investment by the Office of Public Works (OPW) in flood relief schemes in recent years – had again not suffered any flooding other than some surface water on roads.

However, Cork Safety Alerts was reporting that there was flooding on the main Cork to Bantry road, R586 at Ballineen while there was also flooding on the Bantry Line, the R587 at Ardcahan north of Dunmanway and both roads were impassable.

In East Cork where Midleton, like Bantry, is still awaiting a major OPW flood relief scheme and both homeowners and businesspeople are constantly on high alert for any Met Éireann rain warnings after Storm Babet caused millions of euros worth of damage in October 2023.

On Saturday morning, gardaí in Midleton at 7.15am, had received no reports of any flooding in the town or in any of the surrounding villages such as Ladysbridge, Mogeely, Whitegate, Castlemartyr and Killeagh where dozens of properties were damaged in Storm Babet.

As of 7am on Saturday morning it seemed that Cork county had escaped any major flooding with Mallow and Fermoy, thanks to OPW flood defence systems, avoiding a return to the inundation that was a perennial feature of both towns when the Blackwater burst its banks.

There was some surface road flooding on low lying roads and around Mallow, and Cork County Council did post that some local roads off the main Mallow- Killarney road (the N72), were closed at Spa Glen, Ballylough Cross and Parkadallane.

The council was forced to announce road closures at the Killavullen Road on the southern side of Mallow and at Longfields Bridge at Newberry west and upstream of the town due to rising water levels in the Blackwater.

Closer to Cork city, the operators of the Cross Ferry from Glenbrook to Carrigaloe, which links Cobh while Passage West and Monkstown, announced the cancellation of sailings this morning due to high winds.