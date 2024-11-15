Man (20s) killed and another injured after two-car collision in Co Cork

A passerby raised the alarm and HSE paramedics, Cork County Fire Service and gardaí responded to the scene of the incident. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

One man has been killed and another man has been critically injured and taken to hospital following a two-car collision near Mallow in North Cork on Friday evening.

The crash happened on a secondary road between Cecilstown and Ballyclough, approximately 11km north west of Mallow at around 5.15pm.

The two drivers were the only occupants of the two cars but a passerby raised the alarm and HSE paramedics, Cork County Fire Service and gardaí responded quickly.

The driver of one car, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital for a postmortem.

The driver of the other car, also a man in his 20s, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and he was taken urgently by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí closed the road and put diversions in place to allow a forensic crash investigator examine the scene while both cars will also be examined by garda mechanical experts.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision and can assist them to contact them at Mallow Garda station on 022 31 450 or any Garda station.

The death brings to 151 the number of people killed on Irish roads so far this year, with 59 drivers among the fatalities.