Your top stories on Wednesday: Singer-songwriter drowns off Galway coast; Trump picks Musk to head new agency

Conucillor Barry Heneghan on the campaign trail in Clontarf where he is running as an independent in Dublin Bay North. He bumped into his niece Laoise Bermingham (5) as she came out of school. Photo: Bryan O’Brien

State paid consultants €514,000 for 33 pages of Dublin metro plan reports

The State body behind the Dublin metro project paid €514,000 for two reports from the same accounting firm, in an exercise yielding no more than 33 pages of written text so far.

The reports were delivered this year to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) from EY, formerly Ernst & Young. EY is scheduled to deliver a further 100-page report before the end of December under one of the contracts.

In the middle of an election campaign in which the Opposition is attacking Government parties for wasteful spending, the transport body’s EY expenditure amounts to thousands of euro for each page of text.

