Your top stories on Wednesday: Singer-songwriter drowns off Galway coast; Trump picks Musk to head new agency

State paid consultants €514,000 for 33 pages of Dublin metro plan reports
The State body behind the Dublin metro project paid €514,000 for two reports from the same accounting firm, in an exercise yielding no more than 33 pages of written text so far.
The reports were delivered this year to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) from EY, formerly Ernst & Young. EY is scheduled to deliver a further 100-page report before the end of December under one of the contracts.
In the middle of an election campaign in which the Opposition is attacking Government parties for wasteful spending, the transport body’s EY expenditure amounts to thousands of euro for each page of text.
‘I’m quite optimistic’: Trump trade threat fails to rattle Chinese people
Less-than-fully-appreciated Lineker leaves big shoes to fill on MOTD
Kathleen Watkins obituary: broadcaster, author and one half of the original power couple
Just Eat guy was on the clock and no war memorial service was going to stop him
News in Ireland
- Man who drowned off Galway coast named as singer-songwriter Johnny Duhan: A 74-year-old man who lost his life in a swimming accident in Galway on Tuesday morning has been named as renowned singer-songwriter Johnny Duhan.
- Weather in Ireland: Sleet and snow possible next week as temperatures plummet: Winter is on the way next week with a significant drop in temperatures and the possibility of sleet and even snow on higher ground, according to Met Éireann.
- Rent inflation in Dublin accelerates as ‘apartment boom’ ends: Rent inflation in Dublin is accelerating again amid a slowdown in the construction of apartments, according to property website Daft. Open-market rents in the capital rose at an annual rate of 5.2 per cent in the third quarter to an average €2,476 per month, said the company in its latest quarterly report.
- Miriam Lord: Green Party prepared to grit teeth for a sequel with new-found foes: Vote Green for another swords and sandals epic on Merrion Street. Rodericus Dubwestium gave it his Maximus for the last 4½ years. Left everything behind on the sand by the end of the 33rd Dáil.
- Weather forecast: Fog will clear as it becomes increasingly cloudy from the north. Sunny spells further south. Highest temperatures 9 to 13 degrees .
- Check out today’s Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
The Big Read
- Eating out: 19 of the best new restaurants to try around Ireland now: Brand new Irish restaurants, together with some revamps and a Storm Babet-enforced reincarnation
Opinion
- Michael McDowell: Courting of Labour by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael is the worst kind of cynicism
- Kathy Sheridan: ‘Your body. My choice.’ A phrase that chills women to the bone
Business
- Joanne Hunt: Moving your savings into the right bank account could earn you an extra €700 a year on a €30,000 lump sum: Are you saving for a house deposit, a home renovation or a car? Maybe you’re adding to a rainy-day fund each month. Saving is great, but if your cash is in the wrong account, you’re losing out.
Sports
- Katie Taylor follows path of pioneers in strange boxing alliance with Mike Tyson: What a place for Katie Taylor to find herself: stepping into the ring immediately after Mike Tyson for her open workout in a Dallas concert venue with a touch of the nightclub about it.
World
- Trump picks Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to advise on government efficiency: US president-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday said Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new non-governmental agency called the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge).
- ‘I want out of this marriage, but feel like I am trapped’: Tell Me About It: My controlling husband has a nasty temper and lashes out at me when he gets stressed
Podcast Highlights
Could Jo Jo Dullard’s murder finally be solved?
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters