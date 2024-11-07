Your top stories on Thursday: Election for November 29th; Trump returns to White House and 2024 will be hottest year on record

In a stunning political comeback republican nominee Donald Trump has been re-elected as US president.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has confirmed that the general election will be held on Friday, November 29th. Mr Harris said he intended to ask President Michael D Higgins to dissolve the Dáil this Friday.

This will kick off a three-week election campaign that will likely focus on housing, government spending, the cost of living and healthcare.

What does Donald Trump's win mean for Ireland and the world? Listen | 27:29

Caelan Doris: Ireland's captain will again be tasked with setting the tone for the side's attack against New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The 100 Archive: ‘The Irish design diaspora is truly global, yet their work is rarely recognised as Irish’: Irish art is regularly cited as proof that we punch above our cultural weight, yet most of us don’t visit galleries and museums very often.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters