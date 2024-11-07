Your top stories on Thursday: Election for November 29th; Trump returns to White House and 2024 will be hottest year on record

General election will be held on November 29th
Taoiseach Simon Harris has confirmed that the general election will be held on Friday, November 29th. Mr Harris said he intended to ask President Michael D Higgins to dissolve the Dáil this Friday.
This will kick off a three-week election campaign that will likely focus on housing, government spending, the cost of living and healthcare.
- Mischievous Micheál grabs GE24 champagne bottle from under Simon’s nose
- Trump victory may fuel fear of change in Irish voters
- Election 2024: Will parties stand firm on the climate law?
- Donald Trump returns to power and thrusts America into the unknown
- Trump’s return could pose a threat to Irish economy, Ministers warned
- Donald Trump’s openly authoritarian instincts are about to be unleashed
What does Donald Trump's win mean for Ireland and the world?
News in Ireland
- Man (56) dies after being stung by wasps: A 56-year-old father of three has died after suffering what is believed to be an allergic reaction after he was stung by wasps.
- Struggling DublinBikes scheme gets new sponsorship: The struggling DublinBikes bike rental scheme has secured sponsorship from car and home insurance company RedClick.
- Father of girl hit in the eye by fireworks appeals for witnesses: The father of a 14-year-old girl who was hit in the eye by a firework on Halloween has
- Two men who flew heroin worth €8.4m into Dublin are jailed: Two men, including a former Soviet fighter pilot, who flew heroin worth €8.4 million into Dublin on a light aircraft last year, have been sentenced to 10 and eight years in prison.
- Weather forecast: It’ll be mostly cloudy today and dry in many areas, with some drizzle, mainly in the south and southwest. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in mostly moderate. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with some mist and drizzle and with a little rain moving into the southwest and west. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in mostly moderate southeast winds.
Climate
- Global warming: 2024 will be world’s hottest on record, EU scientists say: This year is “virtually certain” to eclipse 2023 as the world’s warmest since records began, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said on Thursday.
Business
- Your air fryer could be listening to you in the kitchen and sending the data to China: Be careful what you say when you’re cooking. It turns out your air fryer might be listening in, and sending your collected data to China.
Sports
- Behind the numbers: Five areas where Ireland can target the All Blacks: In his first game as full-time captain, Caelan Doris will be Ireland’s most noteworthy figure. Captaincy or
Life & Style
- The 100 Archive: ‘The Irish design diaspora is truly global, yet their work is rarely recognised as Irish’: Irish art is regularly cited as proof that we punch above our cultural weight, yet most of us don’t visit galleries and museums very often.
