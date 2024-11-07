IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Thursday: Election for November 29th; Trump returns to White House and 2024 will be hottest year on record

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; why your airfryer could be listening to you in the kitchen and sending the data to China

In a stunning political comeback republican nominee Donald Trump has been re-elected as US president.
Thu Nov 07 2024 - 08:06

General election will be held on November 29th

Taoiseach Simon Harris has confirmed that the general election will be held on Friday, November 29th. Mr Harris said he intended to ask President Michael D Higgins to dissolve the Dáil this Friday.

This will kick off a three-week election campaign that will likely focus on housing, government spending, the cost of living and healthcare.

What does Donald Trump's win mean for Ireland and the world?

Caelan Doris: Ireland's captain will again be tasked with setting the tone for the side's attack against New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
