Your top stories on Tuesday: America votes in knife-edge election; food delivery driver talks about Cork attack

Les Otten votes after the polls open in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. Americans cast their ballots today in a tight presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. Photograph: John Tully/Getty Images

Election Day has arrived in America. A date towards which the United States has been hurtling with alternating moods of dread, joy, and confusion, with the refrains of “Fight!, Fight!” and “We’re not going back” echoing through an exhausting campaign and, most of all, with a stunned sense of a country split down the middle by a poisonous ideological divide. It has arrived and there is no turning back.

Polling stations across the United States open on Tuesday with all polling experts and campaign veterans and the campaigns themselves utterly in the dark as to whether Kamala Harris or Donald Trump will be sworn in as 47th president in January.

Cliffs of Moher: Sport Ireland finds the trail unsuitable for the type of people it is attracting with multiple examples of 'dangerous [or] risky behaviour'. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Nine areas where it costs more to be single: It has always been far more expensive to be single in Ireland than part of a couple, but the financial penalties of flying solo have rarely been greater as various measures rolled out by the Government in recent years benefit the twos more than the ones.

Business Today Newsletter - What next for the Dublin Airport passenger cap?: A High Court judge has paused the effects of a Dublin Airport passenger cap that was due to imminently affect airlines’ access to take-off and landing slots over the summer 2025 period.

‘I feel like in Ireland we have women in higher positions’: “I didn’t have a plan. I just put everything in a bag, left it all behind and went to move in with my sister in Portugal.” Clara Lemos made the decision to fly the nest in 2021, moving from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to live 8,000km away in Europe. With her Portuguese heritage, there was no need for her to get a visa.

Ivan Yates: 'My children struggle with what I do' Listen | 27:06

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters