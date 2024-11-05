Your top stories on Tuesday: America votes in knife-edge election; food delivery driver talks about Cork attack

America decides, but fear is that nothing will be resolved
Election Day has arrived in America. A date towards which the United States has been hurtling with alternating moods of dread, joy, and confusion, with the refrains of “Fight!, Fight!” and “We’re not going back” echoing through an exhausting campaign and, most of all, with a stunned sense of a country split down the middle by a poisonous ideological divide. It has arrived and there is no turning back.
Polling stations across the United States open on Tuesday with all polling experts and campaign veterans and the campaigns themselves utterly in the dark as to whether Kamala Harris or Donald Trump will be sworn in as 47th president in January.
- Full coverage of US Elections
- Opinion: If Trump is over-confident, Harris is insecure
- The industrial town set to play an outsized role in the US election
News in Ireland
- Warning signs ignored at Cliffs of Moher as public engage in ‘risky behaviour’: An inspection of the Cliffs of Moher walking trail found visitors ill-equipped for conditions, people ignoring warning signs, and a humanist wedding taking place at which participants were standing close to the cliff with their backs to the edge.
- Kyran Durnin case should be ‘watershed moment’ for child protection, urges special rapporteur: The Irish State is legally vulnerable because of the “obvious gap” between the rights of children on paper and the protection of those rights in practice, Ireland’s special rapporteur on child protection has said.
- ‘I could have been dead’: Food delivery driver in shock after being attacked in Cork: As he recovers from the surgery he underwent on Friday to reconstruct the broken bones in his left leg, Brazilian delivery rider Alexandre Athos Pinheiro Teixeira (23) is still in shock after being chased then rammed as he worked in Cork on Halloween night.
- Ireland set to approve its first full Ambassador to Palestine: The Government is to approve the appointment of Ireland’s first full Ambassador to Palestine, giving effect to its decision in May to recognise the State of Palestine.
- Weather forecast: A generally cloudy day with a few sunny intervals, especially in the northeast. Scattered rain and drizzle will spread northwards during the day but overall largely dry. Top temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees. Tonight will see patches of rain and drizzle especially in the northwest. Some areas of mist and fog developing. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.
- Check out today’s Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
Your Money
- Nine areas where it costs more to be single: It has always been far more expensive to be single in Ireland than part of a couple, but the financial penalties of flying solo have rarely been greater as various measures rolled out by the Government in recent years benefit the twos more than the ones.
Opinion
Business
- Business Today Newsletter - What next for the Dublin Airport passenger cap?: A High Court judge has paused the effects of a Dublin Airport passenger cap that was due to imminently affect airlines’ access to take-off and landing slots over the summer 2025 period.
Sports
- Joe McCarthy: ‘You always have to keep evolving your game’: For Joe McCarthy a 21-minute run after coming in for Iain Henderson in last year’s World Cup quarter final is the entirety of his All Blacks playing experience.
Life & Style
- ‘I feel like in Ireland we have women in higher positions’: “I didn’t have a plan. I just put everything in a bag, left it all behind and went to move in with my sister in Portugal.” Clara Lemos made the decision to fly the nest in 2021, moving from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to live 8,000km away in Europe. With her Portuguese heritage, there was no need for her to get a visa.
Podcast Highlights
Ivan Yates: 'My children struggle with what I do'
Listen | 27:06
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters