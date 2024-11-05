IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday: America votes in knife-edge election; food delivery driver talks about Cork attack

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; warning signs ignored at Cliffs of Moher as public engage in ‘risky behaviour’ and nine ways it costs more to be single

Les Otten votes after the polls open in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. Americans cast their ballots today in a tight presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. Photograph: John Tully/Getty Images
Tue Nov 05 2024 - 08:00

America decides, but fear is that nothing will be resolved

Election Day has arrived in America. A date towards which the United States has been hurtling with alternating moods of dread, joy, and confusion, with the refrains of “Fight!, Fight!” and “We’re not going back” echoing through an exhausting campaign and, most of all, with a stunned sense of a country split down the middle by a poisonous ideological divide. It has arrived and there is no turning back.

Polling stations across the United States open on Tuesday with all polling experts and campaign veterans and the campaigns themselves utterly in the dark as to whether Kamala Harris or Donald Trump will be sworn in as 47th president in January.

News in Ireland

Cliffs of Moher: Sport Ireland finds the trail unsuitable for the type of people it is attracting with multiple examples of 'dangerous [or] risky behaviour'. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd
Your Money
  • Nine areas where it costs more to be single: It has always been far more expensive to be single in Ireland than part of a couple, but the financial penalties of flying solo have rarely been greater as various measures rolled out by the Government in recent years benefit the twos more than the ones.

Opinion

Business

Sports

Life & Style
  • ‘I feel like in Ireland we have women in higher positions’: “I didn’t have a plan. I just put everything in a bag, left it all behind and went to move in with my sister in Portugal.” Clara Lemos made the decision to fly the nest in 2021, moving from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to live 8,000km away in Europe. With her Portuguese heritage, there was no need for her to get a visa.

Podcast Highlights

