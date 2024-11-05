What next for the Dublin Airport passenger cap?

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

A High Court judge has paused the effects of a Dublin Airport passenger cap that was due to imminently affect airlines’ access to take-off and landing slots over the summer 2025 period. As Ellen O’Riordan reports from the court room Aer Lingus, Ryanair and a consortium of American carriers last week brought an urgent application over the Irish Aviation Authority’s (IAA’s) decision to limit passenger numbers to 25.2 million for the period, which runs from late March to October.

So what does it all mean? Cantillon assesses what the ultimate end game may be.

Staying with aviation, Ryanair’s latest earnings report shows cheaper air fares dented profits in the six months to the end of September, but the carrier said it had record passenger growth. Barry has the story.

Advisory company Consello, which was founded by Tipperary businessman and former Teneo boss Declan Kelly is to launch operations in Ireland. The New York-headquartered company has announced a 30-strong Irish team that will be led by John Herlihy, the former head of both Google and LinkedIn in Europe Middle East and Africa. Gordon Deegan reports.

Permanent TSB online banking services were offline intermittently on Monday, as the bank grappled with a technical fault. It’s the second such issue for the lender over the past month.

The volume and value of personal loan drawdowns hit a record high in the second quarter of this year, according to new figures from Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI). Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

They reveal there were 60,674 loans drawn down, valued at €641 million, between April and June, the highest volume and value recorded since 2020, when the data was first collected.T

In Your Money, Dominic Coyle answers questions on PRSI rules for the self employed and what happens when a sister-in-law claims part of a family farm 10 years after a person’s mother died. Meanwhile Conor Pope looks at the areas where it’s worse for your wallet to be single and one where you’ll be in the money.

In Me & My Money, Ronan Collins goes through his spending habits with Tony Clayton-Lea.

Ireland’s services sector continued to expand in October despite a renewal of input cost pressures – particularly in the tourism and leisure sectors – which resulted in “more cautious” hiring practices among firms, AIB said on Tuesday. Ian Curran reports.

The US has made it to election day at last, but what about the media over there? Laura Slattery casts her eye over the press’s electoral campaign.

Speaking of election day, traders are girding themselves for what promises to be a long night. Here’s how.

As well as the passenger cap, Cantillon also looks at how investors have backed Big Tech’s big investment in AI for now. But will it last?

Cigarettes are thankfully not as pervasive as they once were, but there are still millions of them in circulation. Deirdre McQuillan looks at how one company is aiming to repurpose some of the unused filters from cigarettes that would be pulped otherwise.

A new voluntary certification aiming to help restore Ireland’s peatlands and boost climate resilience by allowing farmers and landowners to demonstrate the environmental benefit of their activities has been launched for public consultation. Kevin O’Sullivan reports.

