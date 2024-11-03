Ireland

Man (19) dies in road traffic accident involving tractor in Co Galway

Male passenger was seriously injured on Saturday afternoon near Oranmore

Sorcha Pollak
Sun Nov 03 2024 - 17:58

A 19-year-old man has died in Co Galway following a farming incident involving a tractor near Oranmore on Saturday.

The young man, who was a passenger in the tractor, was seriously injured in the incident along a local road in the townland of Rinn at about 3.30pm on November 2nd. He was transferred by ambulance to University Hospital Galway but was subsequently pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries reported in the incident and a Garda family liaison officer has been appointed to support the man’s family.

The scene of the incident was temporarily preserved for a technical examination but has since reopened to traffic and Garda investigations are ongoing.

The Health And Safety Authority has confirmed it will carry out an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

