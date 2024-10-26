Mourners hear Carlow assault victim known for ‘big heart’

Darren Quigley's funeral congregation was told he always had 'a good word to say about everybody'. Photograph: Collins/rip.ie

A father of two who died following an assault on Monday night in Carlow town was known for his “big heart” mourners at his funeral Mass heard this morning.

Darren Quigley (30) from New Oak Estate was discovered with serious injuries after gardaí responded to an incident at a house in the same estate shortly after 11.40pm.

Mr Quigley was treated at the scene before being taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny, where he was later pronounced dead.

His father Tony remembered him as someone with a big heart and a “jolly little cheeky smile”.

His added:” He had a good word to say about everybody. All he wanted to do was hunt and fish and live life in peace. The love he had for his children was unbelievable.”

Mr Quigley’s brother Adam said: “The memories I have of Darren I will have them forever. I thank everyone who has been there for us and for their kindness.”

Mourners heard that “this is an extremely tragic time” for parents Tony and Michelle, daughters Ava and Erica, brother Adam, grandmother Agnes, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

After the New Oak Estate incident on Monday, a woman in her 30s was arrested during a follow-up operation.

The woman has since appeared in court, charged with Mr Quigley’s murder.

Sabrina Kehoe, aged in her 30s, from St Mary’s Park, Carlow town, appeared at a special sitting of the local District Court on Wednesday night. The court heard Ms Kehoe was arrested on Tuesday morning following Mr Quigley’s death.

A second person, Conor O’Brien from Oakley Park, Tullow Road, Carlow, was charged with bringing weapons to a dispute.

The accused continues to be remanded in custody.

Mr Quigley’s remains were brought from the cathedral to be buried in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.