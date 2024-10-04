IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Friday: Baby died while being carried in a sling; rain warnings issued with risk of flooding

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; Garth Brooks accused of sexual assault; e-scooter users angered by public transport ban; and fresh Israeli attacks in Beirut

Third class students Michael Corcoran , Adysen McGuire, Kyron Garner and Maia Byrne (3rd class students) who received a Water Safety Ireland aware for helping to raise awareness of water safety. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Fri Oct 04 2024 - 08:07
Five-week-old baby boy died while being carried in sling, inquest hears

A five-week-old baby died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) while being carried in a sling, an inquest has heard.

The coroner in the case, which came before Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Thursday, said she will write to the HSE to ensure parents are aware of the risks associated with the use of the baby carriers.

  • Ireland sitting ahead of Springboks shows rugby world rankings are ‘a load of nonsense’: Never since the introduction of the official World Rugby men’s rankings 21 years ago has any side made quite such a mockery of the rating system than South Africa right now.

