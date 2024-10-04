Your top stories on Friday: Baby died while being carried in a sling; rain warnings issued with risk of flooding

Third class students Michael Corcoran , Adysen McGuire, Kyron Garner and Maia Byrne (3rd class students) who received a Water Safety Ireland aware for helping to raise awareness of water safety. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

A five-week-old baby died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) while being carried in a sling, an inquest has heard.

The coroner in the case, which came before Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Thursday, said she will write to the HSE to ensure parents are aware of the risks associated with the use of the baby carriers.

How multibillion budget was hammered out over tea, coffee and custard creams: In the depths of the budget-making process ahead of budget day last Tuesday, one senior Coalition figure complained about ministerial kite-flying as Cabinet members filed in to seek more and more money. But even then, it was clear there was a scope to do more.

‘It will never be for sale’: French billionaire vows never to hang up on Eir: Xavier Niel, the French telecoms magnate, made the most of the Olympics in his home city this summer, attending the opening ceremony, beach volleyball under the Eiffel Tower, equestrian events at Versailles and skateboarding at Place de la Concorde in the heart of Paris.

Ireland sitting ahead of Springboks shows rugby world rankings are ‘a load of nonsense’: Never since the introduction of the official World Rugby men’s rankings 21 years ago has any side made quite such a mockery of the rating system than South Africa right now.

I feel like I’ve hit the lottery with my partner: I make the money, he makes me lunches: I’ve come to realise that having a stay-at-home partner is the ultimate life hack. When we moved to Australia, I temporarily became the main breadwinner while my partner looked for a job. I went off to work every day while he assumed the running of the household.

Is homework a waste of time? Listen | 23:00 Whether you’re eight or 18, homework is part of your school day. But should it be? And how much should children be tasked to do? And what is the point?Irish Times parenting columnist Jen Hogan is clear: primary-school children should not be given homework, ever. She tells In the News that years of parenting and research informs her firm view.

