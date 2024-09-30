IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Monday: Two double child benefit payments expected in Budget 2025; thousands without power overnight after high winds

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; Dáil bike shed leaps onto political agenda and bomb threat against Helen McEntee investigated

A windsurfer takes advantage of strong winds in Dublin bay on Sunday when a number of weather alerts were in place. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photo
Mon Sept 30 2024 - 08:11

Budget 2025: Two double child benefit payments set to feature in €2bn cost-of-living package

A bumper package nearing €2 billion aimed at helping households with the increased cost of living is being finalised by the Government as it prepares a giveaway budget in advance of a general election.

Taoiseach Simon Harris on Sunday signalled that the package of once-off measures, to be announced on Tuesday, would likely be hundreds of millions higher than the previously expected €1.5 billion.

Budget 2025 full coverage

News in Ireland

  • Gardaí investigate bomb threat from prisoner against McEntee: Gardaí are investigating a bomb threat against the home of Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.
  • Weather forecast: It will be mostly cloudy this morning with patchy rain and drizzle spreading from the northwest but it will become drier and brighter in the southwest with sunny spells. This afternoon, the cloud and rain will become largely confined to Ulster and north Leinster with a mix of sunshine and scattered showers elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees. Tonight will be dry across the bulk of the country with clear spells. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.
  • Check out today’s Most Read stories
  • Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.

The Big Read

  • What I’ve learned from 20 years writing Pricewatch: “Sausages are ideal comfort food, and they don’t come much more comforting than these. Hick Cajun Sausages are huge and bursting with spicy flavour. They’re great barbecued and stuffed into a roll, and they also make a wonderful sausage stew – Cajun coddle for the 21st century. Great texture and taste.” So began the first Pricewatch column which appeared in The Irish Times 20 years ago this month.

Opinion

Business

Sports

Áine O'Gorman said she's confident Ireland can make it to next year's Euros in Switzerland. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

World

Life & Style

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters