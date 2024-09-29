Gardaí investigate bomb threat from prisoner against McEntee

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee was the subject of a previous bomb threat against her home. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí are investigating a bomb threat against the home of Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

It is the latest of several threats against Ms McEntee, including a previous bomb threat against her home. Sources said the property is being searched as per standard procedure and that there is nothing to suggest as of now that the minister or her family are in danger.

A spokeswoman for An Garda Síochána said it did not comment on security matters relating to State officials or Government ministers but “gardaí are investigating a potential threat against an elected representative in the east of the country”.

The threat originated in a phone call received from an inmate of an Irish prison on Sunday. Its exact source is being investigated.

Last March, Michael Murray, a convicted rapist serving 19 years in prison was jailed for an additional two years for phoning in a hoax bomb threat to Ms McEntee’s home from Portlaoise Prison in 2021.

Murray is also suspected of using the prison’s phone system to make threats against at least one other prominent politician.

Gardaí were conducting a sweep of Ms McEntee’s home on Sunday evening to check for anything suspicious.

Government ministers have recently been granted additional security, including an armed Garda driver for every minister, in response to an increasing number of safety threats.