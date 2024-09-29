Weather alerts: Heavy rain raises flooding fears in Cork and Waterford

Met Éireann has warned of possible flooding, dangerous driving conditions and travel disruption across the southern part of Ireland for most of Sunday.

A Status Orange weather alert is already in place for two southern counties with three more facing a similar alert from Sunday afternoon.

A total of 11 counties have been issued with weather warnings with heavy rain forecast in Munster and much of Leinster.

A status orange warning, the forecaster’s second-highest alert level, has been issued for Cork and Waterford from 8am to 6pm with some intense and thundery downpours expected.

A status yellow rain warning has also been issued for Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford, and is set to remain in place until 8pm, while a separate yellow rain warning has been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow until midnight.

The forecaster said weather could lead to localised flooding, difficult travel conditions and fallen branches and trees in some areas.

Business owners and householders in Cork City centre are bracing themselves for possible flooding amid heavy rains and driving winds with high tide in the river Lee later today posing the greatest threat of overspilling on to city streets.

With downpours of up 50mm of rain over 24 hours predicted in Cork there is particular concern that high tide on the river Lee around 4.30pm could lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas.

Cork City Council has advised road users including cyclists and pedestrians to proceed with caution and they have asked people around the city to secure any loose items such as wheelie bins and garden furniture due to the risk from high winds.

As of 11am, there were no reports of any major flooding incidents in Cork City, while Cork county including Midleton, which was badly flooded in Storm Babet in October 2023, appears to have escaped any major flooding even though there are some trees down in the county.

Waterford City and County Council said surface water levels would be elevated in the county on Sunday due to high accumulations of rainfall over a six- to 12-hour period.

“Impacts are likely to include localised flooding from urban and fast-responding, smaller watercourses/catchments, drains, channels and flooding from overland flow,” it said.

“Ground crews are on standby to deal with any issues that may arise, such as localised flooding, blocked drains, gully overflows, etc.”

The council advised the public to exercise caution, heed public safety advice and avoid unnecessary journeys as driving conditions may be hazardous, with surface water flooding expected.

The Road Safety Authority also advised people taking to the roads to take care on Sunday and Monday, with those in areas under orange warnings recommended to check local traffic and weather conditions before departing.

A small craft warning for all Irish coasts is also in effect until 4am on Monday while status yellow marine gale warnings have been issued for all coasts where southeast winds will reach gale force 8 or 9 up to midnight on Sunday.

According to Met Éireann, it will be wet and windy across the country with outbreaks of rain spreading northeastward by the early afternoon, heaviest and most persistent in the south and southeast with flooding likely.

Rain will become light and patchy over Sunday night with mainly dry conditions developing for a time before further outbreaks of rain will move into the west and northwest

Monday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle at first. Brighter conditions and showers will extend from the southwest through the afternoon, with some of the showers possibly heavy.