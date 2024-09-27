Your top stories on Friday: Immigration has risen too fast, says Varadkar; why Budget 2025 is set to put up to €1,000 in your pocket

Immigration has risen too quickly in Ireland - Varadkar
Former taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that immigration numbers have risen too quickly in Ireland.
Speaking to the University of Notre Dame’s college newspaper during a visit to the United States last weekend, Mr Varadkar stressed although a majority of Irish people believe immigration had brought benefits to the country in recent years, people are also “right” to think that numbers have risen too quickly.
- Drug dealing and intimidation: Another Dublin lane set to shut: Another Dublin city laneway has been earmarked for closure by Dublin City Council due to intractable drugs, crime and illegal dumping problems.
- Number of prosecutions for hate crime remains low despite surge in attacks: The number of people prosecuted under existing hate crime legislation remains low despite a large increase in attacks on minority groups in recent years.
- Homes hosting Ukrainian refugees have quadrupled: The number of private individuals hosting Ukrainian refugees has quadrupled from just over 4,000 at the start of last year to more than 16,000 now, with costs rising to €13 million a month.
- One motorist arrested seven times on suspicion of driving while intoxicated: One driver was arrested seven times by gardaí in 2023 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- News: Budget tax cut for income up to €70,000 and new rent supports due
- Analysis: Budget 2025 set to cost €10bn and make you roughly €1,000 richer
- Explainer: Would you benefit under a Sinn Féin budget?
- Analysis: Here’s how Budget 2025 will affect your living standards
- The final days of Robert Deegan, a former Irish special forces soldier in Ukraine: A photograph of Robert Deegan, taken shortly after his first arrival in Ukraine in 2022, shows a smiling young man with two fellow soldiers.
- Tyler Bleyendaal’s subtle changes can make all the difference to Leinster’s attack: When Leinster announced Tyler Bleyendaal as Andrew Goodman’s replacement in the role of attack coach, this was a rare occasion when scrolling through normally anodyne press release revealed a kernel of interest.
- Japanese man (88) believed to be world’s longest-serving death row inmate exonerated: An 88-year-old man believed to be the world’s longest-serving death row inmate was exonerated by a district court in Japan on Thursday, 44 years after he was first sentenced to death.
- Hurricane Helene hits Florida amid warning of ‘catastrophic’ flooding: Hurricane Helene made landfall on Thursday in northwestern Florida as a Category 4 storm as forecasters warned of “catastrophic” flooding along the Gulf Coast.
- ‘You see coke every second night you’re out’: students and drugs on campus: In my secondary school there was some weed use but it was mainly a drink culture. When I came to Galway for college, I became more acquainted with illegal drugs.
