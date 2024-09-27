IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Friday: Immigration has risen too fast, says Varadkar; why Budget 2025 is set to put up to €1,000 in your pocket

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; the final days of Robert Deegan, a former Irish special forces soldier who died in Ukraine, and Hurricane Helene hits Florida

A truck drives through flood waters on a road ahead of Hurricane Helene in St Petersburg, Florida. Forecasters have warned that the storm could bring 'catastrophic' flooding along the Gulf Coast. Photograph: New York Times
Fri Sept 27 2024 - 08:13
Immigration has risen too quickly in Ireland - Varadkar

Former taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that immigration numbers have risen too quickly in Ireland.

Speaking to the University of Notre Dame’s college newspaper during a visit to the United States last weekend, Mr Varadkar stressed although a majority of Irish people believe immigration had brought benefits to the country in recent years, people are also “right” to think that numbers have risen too quickly.

Robert Deegan, top left, lost an eye when an armoured personnel carrier in which he was travelling was hit by an explosion in Ukraine.

