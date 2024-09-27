Your top stories on Friday: Immigration has risen too fast, says Varadkar; why Budget 2025 is set to put up to €1,000 in your pocket

A truck drives through flood waters on a road ahead of Hurricane Helene in St Petersburg, Florida. Forecasters have warned that the storm could bring 'catastrophic' flooding along the Gulf Coast. Photograph: New York Times

Former taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that immigration numbers have risen too quickly in Ireland.

Speaking to the University of Notre Dame’s college newspaper during a visit to the United States last weekend, Mr Varadkar stressed although a majority of Irish people believe immigration had brought benefits to the country in recent years, people are also “right” to think that numbers have risen too quickly.

The Big Read

Robert Deegan, top left, lost an eye when an armoured personnel carrier in which he was travelling was hit by an explosion in Ukraine.

The final days of Robert Deegan, a former Irish special forces soldier in Ukraine: A photograph of Robert Deegan, taken shortly after his first arrival in Ukraine in 2022, shows a smiling young man with two fellow soldiers.

Tyler Bleyendaal’s subtle changes can make all the difference to Leinster’s attack: When Leinster announced Tyler Bleyendaal as Andrew Goodman’s replacement in the role of attack coach, this was a rare occasion when scrolling through normally anodyne press release revealed a kernel of interest.

