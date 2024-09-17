Your top stories on Tuesday: Average worker to ‘gain €1,000′ in Budget 2025; and call for employee-vetting to tackle ‘serial fraudsters’

A file image of four-year-old Saorla Bater (left) and her sister Fiadh (7) enjoying an ice cream at the 2023 National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

An Bord Pleanála has started another round of investigations into governance issues in the authority on the heels of a senior barrister’s unpublished report on “matters of concern” in the organisation that took 20 months to complete.

The planning appeals body has struggled to overcome turmoil set off by allegations of impropriety in the spring of 2022, with a large backlog of planning cases still to be cleared at a time of crisis in the housing market.

How to make it easier for your loved ones to look after your finances when you die: It’s something most of us don’t like to think about but unexpected death is possible for us all. And while it might no longer be a concern for us, what bank accounts or investments we have and where they are is going to be important to know about for those we leave behind.

Employee-vetting service needed to tackle ‘serial fraudsters’: The Government has been called on by a leading recruitment firm to introduce a robust employee-vetting service to tackle what it claims is a growing trend of “litigious employees submitting bogus claims” against employers.

‘I can walk in the streets of Dublin, not afraid’: Wilson Silva tells a funny story about the miscommunications that can arise when learning a new language. From Brasilia, the capital of Brazil, he had moved here in 2018 to learn English at a language school. Working part-time as a restaurant waiter, he was asked to display a sign with daily specials close to the till.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters