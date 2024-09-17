Your top stories on Tuesday: Average worker to ‘gain €1,000′ in Budget 2025; and call for employee-vetting to tackle ‘serial fraudsters’

An Bord Plealána begins fresh investigation into governance issues
An Bord Pleanála has started another round of investigations into governance issues in the authority on the heels of a senior barrister’s unpublished report on “matters of concern” in the organisation that took 20 months to complete.
The planning appeals body has struggled to overcome turmoil set off by allegations of impropriety in the spring of 2022, with a large backlog of planning cases still to be cleared at a time of crisis in the housing market.
