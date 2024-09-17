IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday: Average worker to ‘gain €1,000′ in Budget 2025; and call for employee-vetting to tackle ‘serial fraudsters’

Here are the stories you need to start today including; Bundee Aki gains Irish citizenship and everything you need to know about the National Ploughing Championships

A file image of four-year-old Saorla Bater (left) and her sister Fiadh (7) enjoying an ice cream at the 2023 National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Tue Sept 17 2024 - 07:21
An Bord Plealána begins fresh investigation into governance issues

An Bord Pleanála has started another round of investigations into governance issues in the authority on the heels of a senior barrister’s unpublished report on “matters of concern” in the organisation that took 20 months to complete.

The planning appeals body has struggled to overcome turmoil set off by allegations of impropriety in the spring of 2022, with a large backlog of planning cases still to be cleared at a time of crisis in the housing market.

