Richie Murphy has a tough hand for his first full season at Ulster

After five seasons of relative progress and solidity under Dan McFarland – the last-ditch semi-final defeat away to the Stormers denying them a home final against the Bulls in 2022 being the one that got away – last season it all came apart for Ulster.

McFarland left in the wake of an away defeat against the Ospreys in February, seemingly as much for his tetchy post-match TV interview when blaming the officials as a poor run of form, and chief executive Jonny Petrie departed soon after.

With caretakers in both roles, the Under-20s coach Richie Murphy guided them to four successive URC wins and the quarter-finals plus Champions Cup qualification.

They completed a double over Leinster, and routed Racing 92 at home, but were wildly inconsistent. Soundly beaten by Bath, Toulouse and Harlequins, their defensive effort in the 47-19 loss to Quins was compounded by the way they wilted in a 53-14 Challenge Cup quarter-final loss in Clermont.

Murphy assuming the role of head coach on a full-time basis was a popular choice but with marquee signing Steven Kitshoff leaving after just 14 games, Ulster have had to cut their cloth.

Billy Burns, Will Addison (who actually started to show his class after six injury plagued seasons in which he played 44 matches) and Greg Jones were among those released, while Dave Ewers departed after one season, with Ulster mostly refurbishing their squad from within.

The energetic Werner Kok could provide a splash of stardust and prove a popular addition for the home faithful although his acquisition is a curious one given the presence of Jacob Stockdale, Rob Baloucoune, Ethan McIlroy and Aaron Sexton.

Injury-free seasons for Marty Moore and Iain Henderson would help hugely, and much will again depend on stalwarts such as Nick Timoney, John Cooney and Stuart McCloskey, and retaining their go-to centre was arguably their best piece of business given Bayonne’s overtures.

Prospects

In his first full season, Murphy has been dealt a tough hand. After an opening game at home to reigning champions Glasgow next Saturday night, the Emerging Ireland tour will take away players in rounds two, three and four, when Ulster are themselves embarking upon their South African safari to paly the Lions and the Bulls before hosting Connacht.

“Really, we are starting in round five again,” said Murphy in preseason, in what was a justifiable plea for patience. “It’s a disruptive start to the season but we are hoping that we are being clear enough in what we expect from a rugby point of view that players can come in and out without a huge drop off in performance.”

With the Ospreys at home in round five, Murphy would probably take three home wins out of those opening fixtures before the trek to Cardiff and the November break. Otherwise, Ulster could quickly be playing catch-up.

Jacob Stockdale is one of the players who face increased competition following the signing of Werner Kok. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ulster resume at home to Leinster the night before Ireland meet Australia in an additional fourth Autumn Series match to celebrate the IRFU’s 150th anniversary.

This ought to deplete Leinster a good deal more than Ulster, albeit they have then also been handed a ferociously difficult start to their Champions Cup campaign with a trip to defending champions Toulouse, who have effectively ended their interest in four of the last five seasons, followed by the visit of Bordeaux-Bègles, one of the Top 14′s big three who have attached a much greater emphasis on “Europe” under Henri Bru than previously.

If Ulster are still standing after the January trip to Michael Cheika’s Leicester when they host Exeter in their final pool game, that will be an achievement.

Attendances held up well, matching the previous season, which had surpassed the one before, although the old Ravenhill appeared to lose some of its fervour last season until the lift-off of that 23-21 win over Leinster in May, which was serenaded to the rafters.

All in all, this looks like a season of resetting foundations and retaining the goodwill factor of that night. The squad lacks real depth and quality compared with some of the past iterations in Ulster.

Winning both home games in the Champions Cup for the first time since they won all four pool games three seasons ago, when they went out in the two-legged Round of 16 to Toulouse by 50-49 on aggregate, and reaching the knock-out stages would be respectable. A quarter-final would be bonus territory.

Similarly, reaching the quarter-finals of the URC for a fourth successive season would be a creditable achievement, with a top-four finish and a home tie a bonus.

One to watch

Aidan Morgan. Irish qualified through a Belfast grandmother, the 23-year-old essentially replaces Burns and completes a young cast at outhalf alongside Jake Flannery (23), Jack Murphy and potentially Nathan Doak (22). Morgan has played 23 times in Super Rugby with the Hurricanes and will need time to adapt, but as his four tries in those games demonstrate he has a real running threat with a flair for offloads.

Players In

Werner Kok from Sharks.

Lorcan McLoughlin promoted from Academy.

James McNabney promoted from Academy.

Scott Wilson promoted from Academy.

Michael McDonald from Connacht (returning from season-long loan).

Aidan Morgan from Hurricanes.

James Humphreys promoted from Academy.

Zac Ward from Ireland Sevens.

Players Out

Billy Burns to Munster.

Angus Curtis retired.

Steven Kitshoff to Stormers.

Luke Marshall retired.

Shea O’Brien released.

Greg Jones released.

Will Addison to Sale Sharks.

James French to Cornish Pirates.

Dave Ewers to Stormers.