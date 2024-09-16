IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Monday: Second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump; Shōgun and Baby Reindeer win big at Emmys

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; staff suspended over allegations about treatment of children at Dublin creche

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw of Palm Beach County holds up a photo showing items that allegedly belong to the suspect of a shooting incident at former president Donald Trump's golf club. The suspect is in custody. Photograph: Saul Martinez/The New York Times
Mon Sept 16 2024 - 07:47
Everything we know about second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump

The US presidential election campaign has again been thrown into further turmoil after the second assassination attempt in as many months on the Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The FBI is investigating what it terms as “an attempted assassination” attempt on the former president while he played golf at his club in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon. An advance secret service agent, covering ahead of Mr Trump’s golf group, which had finished play at hole five, noticed a weapon protruding from bushes adjacent to the course and opened fire.

Japanese actress Anna Sawai (left) winner of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for Shogun and Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for Shogun during the 76th annual Emmy Awards ceremony. Photograph: EPA

