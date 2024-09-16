Emmy Awards: Shōgun, The Bear and Baby Reindeer take top prizes

Hiroyuki Sanada, winner of the drama lead actor award for Shōgun, poses at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Photograph: EPA

Japanese historical drama Shōgun has secured some of the most prestigious awards at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, alongside kitchen drama The Bear and psychological thriller series Baby Reindeer.

The ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles featured a handful of TV reunions including father-and-son hosts Eugene and Dan Levy with their Schitt’s Creek co-stars Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy, as well as the cast of drama West Wing.

Shōgun won in the outstanding lead actor and actress in a drama category for its stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, before the cast picked up the gong for outstanding drama marking its 18th Emmy.

The show, based on James Clavell’s bestselling novel set during the 1600s, already held the record for the most wins by a show in a single year – having secured 14 gongs at the Creative Arts Emmys.

Japanese actor Sanada, who plays embattled samurai warlord Lord Yoshii Toranaga, said he was “beyond honoured” to receive the award, describing the drama as an “east-meets-west dream project with respect”.

“Shōgun taught me that when people work together, we can make miracles. We can create a better future together,” he added.

Jessica Gunning, Richard Gadd, Nava Mau and Tom Goodman-Hill of Baby Reindeer pose with their awards. Photograph: EPA

Scottish star Richard Gadd collected three gongs for writing, producing and starring in Netflix hit series Baby Reindeer – which is said to be inspired by his real-life experiences of stalking and sexual assault.

“Look, 10 years ago I was down and out. I never ever thought I’d get my life together,” Gadd said during his first onstage speech.

“I never ever thought I’d be able to rectify myself what had happened to me and get myself back on my feet again, and then here I am, just over a decade later, picking up one of the biggest writing awards in television.”

The show made headlines after a woman, who claimed to be the inspiration behind the character Martha, filed a lawsuit against Netflix and accused the story of being inaccurate.

Gadd’s costar Jessica Gunning won her first Emmy for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series for playing Martha Scott, who stalks Gadd’s character Donny Dunn in the show.

The ceremony was also marked by first-time winners, including Oscar-winner Jodie Foster who won best lead actress in a limited or anthology series for her role in True Detective: Night Country.

She thanked the indigenous people of northern Alaska who “told us their stories”, describing it as “deep and wonderful”.

Meanwhile, actress Elizabeth Debicki won her first Emmy Award for her role as Diana, Princess of Wales in Netflix’s The Crown, a fictionalised drama about the British royal family.

Jeremy Allen White attends the Walt Disney Company's Emmy Awards Celebration. Photograph: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

Hit TV show The Bear also took home a number of wins, including a first-time award for Liza Colon-Zayas for her supporting role as Tina.

The series is about a star chef, played by Jeremy Allen White, who returns to Chicago to run the family business after the death of his brother.

Allen White described himself as “so, so, so lucky” after picking up the Emmy for lead actor in a comedy series for his role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto.

“This show has changed my life, it has instilled a faith that change is possible, that change is possible if you are able to reach out, you are really truly not actually alone,” he said on stage. – PA

Full list of winners

Comedy series: Hacks

Drama series: Shōgun

Lead actress in a drama series: Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Lead actor in a drama series: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Limited or anthology series: Baby Reindeer

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Directing for a drama series: Frederick EO Toye, Shōgun

Governors award: Greg Berlanti

Directing for a comedy series: Christopher Storer, The Bear

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Writing for a drama series: Will Smith, Slow Horses

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie: Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Talk series: The Daily Show

Writing for a comedy series: Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie: Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Writing for a variety special: Alex Edelman, Just for Us

Scripted variety series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Reality competition programme: The Traitors (US)

Lead actress in a comedy series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting actress in a drama series: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Supporting actress in a comedy series: Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Lead actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Supporting actor in a drama series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Supporting actor in a comedy series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear