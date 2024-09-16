Greens seek free public transport for children under nine in budget

The Green Party’s proposal would extend free public transport, which currently covers the under-fives, to all children under nine. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos .

Free public transport would be extended to all children under nine years of age under proposals being put forward by the Green Party in advance of the budget.

It is one of a number of measures for parents and children being sought by Ministers from across the Coalition as negotiations ramp up for the last budget before the general election.

Fine Gael is set to look for a further €500 cut to third-level student fees while Fianna Fáil is seeking funding for at least 1,500 extra special needs assistants (SNAs) for schools.

There will be intensive talks over the coming two weeks as Ministers seek the agreement of Minister for Finance Jack Chambers and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe – and ultimately the Coalition leaders – for measures they want included in the budget on October 1st.

The Green Party’s proposal would extend free public transport, which currently covers the under-fives, to five-, six-, seven- and eight-year-olds – a measure estimated to cost about €8 million per year.

A party source said it would save families money and encourage the use of public transport, reducing emissions and congestion.

They said it would be a “win-win scenario” that comes on the back of fare cuts for all adults and 18- to 25-year-olds brought in during the party’s time in Government.

Separately, The Irish Times understands that Fine Gael Minister for Higher Education Patrick O’Donovan wants to continue the “momentum” of third-level student fee reductions brought in by his predecessor in the role, Taoiseach Simon Harris.

A source said there was a push for another €500 cut which would build on the €1,000 reduction already in place that would halve the fee to €1,500 from its former level of €3,000.

Changes to the Student Universal Support Ireland (Susi) grant system to allow students to earn more money during their holidays – without impacting on their grant eligibility under the means test – are also possible.

A potential increase in the earnings threshold to €10,000, up from €7,925, is one option being considered.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil Minister for Education Norma Foley is said to be seeking funding for at least 1,500 extra SNAs next year.

A source said there would be a need for 350 extra special classes for the 2025/2026 school year on top of the 3,300 already in place with the additional SNAs to be deployed to these as well as mainstream classrooms.

Ms Foley has previously outlined how she will seek budget funding to extend the free schoolbooks scheme to senior cycle second-level students.

Another possible budget measure to help parents includes Green Party leader and Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman’s suggestion of a €560 once-off child benefit payment for parents of newborns.

Fine Gael Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys is expected to push for an extra €20 per week to the €274 rate of maternity, paternity and parents’ benefit in budget talks.

It comes as early years and childcare are increasingly expected to be an election battleground with the Green Party and Fine Gael last week mooting more State involvement in the sector and the main Opposition party, Sinn Féin, saying it would bring in €10-a-day childcare.

Fianna Fáil will discuss the budget and cost of living at its pre-Dáil term think-in meeting in Dublin on Monday with a session dedicated to childcare scheduled. The Green Party is to discuss general election strategy at its own pre-Dáil meeting on Monday.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald will also address her party’s think-in where she is set to outline proposals for a €1 billion “equality for communities fund” from the Apple tax case windfall.

A spokesman said it would be used to “invest in working-class communities left behind by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael”.

He said the message from the meeting would be Sinn Féin’s commitment to “make Ireland a better place to raise a family and build a future” with a focus on making housing and childcare affordable.