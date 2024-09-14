Man due to appear in Monaghan court after €350,000 cannabis seizure

The Garda said investigations are ongoing. File photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man aged in his 20s is expected to appear before a special sitting of Monaghan District Court on Saturday morning. in relation to the seizure by gardaí of €350,000 worth of cannabis.

The charges follow a Garda raid on a residence in Castleblayney on Friday.

During the course of the search a growhouse was discovered containing 57 cannabis plants, along with 13 vacuum bags of dried cannabis herb, with a combined approximate value of €350,000.

The operation was carried out by Monaghan Divisional Drugs Unit.

The drugs seized will now undergo further analysis with Forensic Science Ireland.

The man arrested in connection with the investigation was detained at a Garda station in the Co Monaghan area pursuant to section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The Garda said investigations are ongoing.