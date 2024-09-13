Your top stories on Friday: Kildare nurse who died in Sardinia remembered as ‘a true lady’; funding warning for Irish universities

‘A true lady... always smiling’: Tributes paid to Kildare nurse who died in Sardinia
Tributes have been paid to a Kildare hospital nurse who drowned while holidaying in Sardinia.
Evangeline Sapon Musch, a member of the Filipino community in Ireland who was living in Athy, Co Kildare and aged in her 60s, died last Tuesday after being swept out to sea.
Italian fire officials said her body was removed from the water near the village of Portu Maga in the southwest of Sardinia.
