IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Friday: Kildare nurse who died in Sardinia remembered as ‘a true lady’; funding warning for Irish universities

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; why Christmas airfares are likely to rise and Ray D’Arcy skewers Government over €13bn Apple case

Members of Lismore For All volunteer group with some of the town's asylum seekers in Millenium park in Lismore. From left; Anira Alloubani and Basel Ajjawi with their children Rafef, Tabark, Mera and Alma from Palestine and Jordan, volunteers Jane Jermyn and Rachel Wilson. Photograph: Mary Browne Photo; Mary Browne
Fri Sept 13 2024 - 08:08
‘A true lady... always smiling’: Tributes paid to Kildare nurse who died in Sardinia

Tributes have been paid to a Kildare hospital nurse who drowned while holidaying in Sardinia.

Evangeline Sapon Musch, a member of the Filipino community in Ireland who was living in Athy, Co Kildare and aged in her 60s, died last Tuesday after being swept out to sea.

Italian fire officials said her body was removed from the water near the village of Portu Maga in the southwest of Sardinia.

News in Ireland

The Big Read

European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager at a press conference at the EU headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday after the EU's top court decided that Ireland must collect €13bn in back taxes from Apple following a long-running state aid case pursued by the commission. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images

Opinion

Business

Sports

World

Radio Review

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters